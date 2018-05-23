VIDEO: Heritage Days 2018 offers family fun

With a Mountie in red serge leading the parade, vintage trucks motor through Lake Cowichan

Heritage Days 2018 was a success for its Cowichan Lake organizers, with the weather staying dry for the logging truck parade and the kiddies’ events at Saywell Park.

Lake Cowichan residents came out for the Pooch Parade, and the Kids Decorated Bike Parade, for the Royal Tea, and of course for the hanging basket sale.

This amazing Challenger miniature logging truck from Port Alberni actually runs, and sports a Kubota motor to boot. Lots of people dropped by to take a photo to show their friends. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Jacquie Rafuse has dressed up Madison, who’s a St. John’s Ambulance therapy dog, and helps out at Palsson Elementary School. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)