VIDEO: Heathers fly out the door at annual spring sale

The annual spring heather sale at Cobble Hill Fairgrounds was another feeding frenzy for Valley gardeners.

The attractive plants were walking out the door with happy new owners at a brisk pace, and although the event didn’t match 2016’s record of selling out in 26 minutes, it didn’t take long before the tables were cleared.

It’s easy to see that the attractive heathers are selling briskly. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Before 15 minutes have passed, the lineup to pay for the heathers stretches the length of the hall. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Some heathers are small and some are tall but all are finding eager buyers at the annual Spring Heather Sale at Cobble Hill Fairgrounds. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Before getting in line for the till, buyers check their plants in with volunteers so everything flows smoothly. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

It’s a happy spring morning when you get to the sale in time to snaffle a few great plants. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

