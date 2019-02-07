There was even a chance to dress up last year. Everyone was in a party mood. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

VIDEO: Harlequin Dance raises money for 50+ Centre, CWAV

Dancing to great music, spending time with friends, checking out the auctions: it’s all good

Dance the night away on Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Lake Cowichan Seniors Centre at a special Harlequin Dance.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Cowichan Lake District Seniors Association and the Children & Youth Counselling Program of Cowichan Women Against Violence Society.

The fun runs from 6 p.m. until midnight; doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Your $20 ticket includes complimentary appetizers, and you can also take part in a live auction and silent auction, a 50/50 Draw and a Balloon Pop.

Music will be provided by the popular Hey Mr. DJ, and there is also a no host bar at this 19-plus event. No minors will be admitted.

Get your tickets at the Lake Cowichan Seniors Centre, Cowichan Women Against Violence Society, Lorna’s Emporium, and Island Savings – Lake Cowichan Branch.

These dances are always popular with Cowichan Lake residents. Last year’s event, held in conjunction with Valentine’s Day, was lots of fun. It’s a great night out.


