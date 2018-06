The D-Day landings and campaign in Normandy were remembered in the Cowichan Valley on Wednesday, June 6 with a ceremony at the Cenotaph in Duncan.

Members from several branches of the Royal Canadian Legion took part in the event, which included prayers and an address, the Legion’s Act of Remembrance, and some history of D-Day as well.

Duncan Mayor Phil Kent lays a wreath at the Duncan Cenotaph. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Ben Buss plays a historic First World War bugle during the event. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Laying a wreath is an important part of remembering fallen forces. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)