VIDEO: Cowichan Valley Hike for Hospice draws enthusiastic support

Many Valley residents mark the Hike for Hospice on their calendars because it’s such an enjoyable event.

A crowd of them turned out Sunday, May 6 to walk the trails through the forests at Providence Farm, remembering friends in hospice or who have died, and raising money for the Hospice Society at the same time.

Great weather, drumming and songs added to the atmosphere of the walk and no one was in a hurry for it to end.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

 

Run, walk, or even stroll along the forest paths at Providence Farm at the annual Hike for Hospice. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Families and friends enjoy the green and pleasant atmosphere of the woodland during the Cowichan Valley Hike for Hospice. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Lots of people mark their calendars to ensure they can take part in Hike for Hospice Sunday at Providence Farm. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The paths go up and down but almost everyone can enjoy the outing at Providence Farm. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The Threshold Singers stand by the side of the path and serenade the hikers at Providence Farm. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The sun nearly always shines for the Cowichan Valley Hike for Hospice and everyone who comes out for it gets the added benefit of walking in the forest. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Previous story
Breast milk bank keeps B.C. babies healthy

Just Posted

Shelter me: Rental housing crunch plaguing Vancouver Island

The Big Read: family living in borrowed RV, unable to find space in tough rental market

5 things to know about B.C. Floods 2018

Snowpacks continue to melt causing thousands to be displaced, dozens of local states of emergency

Transit users to see changes in bus services

Changes start on July 2

Two Cowichan teams win Island Invitationals

U14 and U15 Gold girls both beat Powell River

Dog rushed to clinic after ingesting drugs

Owners say they found out the dog had swallowed cocaine and marijuana while out on a walk

VIDEO: Canada’s women kick off sevens tournament with tough loss to Australia

Big turnout at Westhills Stadium for the series

Crews survey, repair flood damage in Kootenay-Boundary area before next floods

Nearly 3,000 people have been evacuated since the flooding began

Coming up in Cowichan: From shredding to homesteading and walking

Bring your shreddables to Mill Bay event Saturday Island Savings, a division… Continue reading

Questions about G7’s future force Canada’s sherpa to face ‘6 plus 1’ scenario

Trump’s potential to disrupt the summit is growing ever larger

Woman to be archbishop in the Anglican Church of Canada for first time

Melissa Skelton will assume the position in the Anglican Church of Canada for B.C. and the Yukon

B.C. VIEWS: New climate targets to miss

B.C. has new greenhouse gas target, still no plan to reach it

Man kills one, injures four in Paris stabbing spree

Friend of dead Paris knife attacker has been detained for questioning

Canadian father upset son’s hockey team not allowed to wear memorial patch

Neil Lascelle’s son Ash took his own life in January

Wenatchee’s Lucas Sowder sinks Chilliwack Chiefs with OT winner at RBC Cup

The Chiefs played well against the BCHL champion Wild, but fell 2-1 in their RBC Cup opener.

Most Read

  • Breast milk bank keeps B.C. babies healthy

    One mother describes why she donates to the bank and why it’s important

  • VIDEO: Cowichan Valley Hike for Hospice draws enthusiastic support

    A walk in the forest at Providence Farm is a great incentive to take part in this fundraiser