VIDEO: Cowichan Valley Hike for Hospice draws enthusiastic support

Many Valley residents mark the Hike for Hospice on their calendars because it’s such an enjoyable event.

A crowd of them turned out Sunday, May 6 to walk the trails through the forests at Providence Farm, remembering friends in hospice or who have died, and raising money for the Hospice Society at the same time.

Great weather, drumming and songs added to the atmosphere of the walk and no one was in a hurry for it to end.

Run, walk, or even stroll along the forest paths at Providence Farm at the annual Hike for Hospice. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Families and friends enjoy the green and pleasant atmosphere of the woodland during the Cowichan Valley Hike for Hospice. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Lots of people mark their calendars to ensure they can take part in Hike for Hospice Sunday at Providence Farm. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The paths go up and down but almost everyone can enjoy the outing at Providence Farm. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The Threshold Singers stand by the side of the path and serenade the hikers at Providence Farm. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)