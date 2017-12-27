VIDEO: Cowichan Lake turns out to help fill hampers

The power was out, there was lots of snow on the ground and more was falling, but nothing stopped Cowichan Lakers from turning out in force to help fill Christmas hampers on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Cowichan Lake Community Services has been organizing the annual campaign for years and the day at Centennial Hall spent filling boxes with food for less fortunate families is a favourite holiday event for many Lake folks.

An assembly line of carriers brought food in from trucks. Big tables were lined up, clearly marked, and the operation of organizing everything ran like clockwork, as many of the volunteers have been coming out to help with the hampers for a long time.

Toys were collected and organized on the stage.

Handing out the hampers took place on Day 2 of the annual campaign, and families were also able to pick up items from the free table to make their holiday a bit brighter.

Rod and Bill Peters are just two of the enthusiastic volunteers carrying in food for the hampers. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

There’s just so much to organize but they’ve done it before and everything goes smoothly. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Part of the work involves portioning out items like mandarin oranges into handy bags for hamper filling. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Trucks bring canned goods up to the door where volunteers carry them into Centennial Hall. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

The amount of food the volunteers have to portion out is quite large, but sharing the task makes it go quickly. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Parts of the hall are fairly dark, due to lack of power on Tuesday, Dec. 19, so these volunteers use flashlights to check the dates on donated food items before packing Christmas hampers for those in need. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

