VIDEO: Community flower and garden show attracts gardeners from across Cowichan

Visitors to the Cobble Hill fairgrounds gravitate towards ready-to-plant perennnials. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

More than 70 years ago, a group of dedicated garden and flower enthusiasts from Shawnigan Lake held the first annual Community Flower and Garden Show.

It’s morphed into the big Community Flower and Garden Show, held on Saturday, May 26 at the Cobble Hill hall and fairgrounds, attracting gardeners from across the south Cowichan area.

Deer-resistant plants are popular with Cowichan Valley gardeners. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Succulents offer an attractive diversion for many gardeners at the flower show at Cobble Hill May 26. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)