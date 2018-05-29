Visitors to the Cobble Hill fairgrounds gravitate towards ready-to-plant perennnials. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

VIDEO: Community flower and garden show attracts gardeners from across Cowichan

With

More than 70 years ago, a group of dedicated garden and flower enthusiasts from Shawnigan Lake held the first annual Community Flower and Garden Show.

It’s morphed into the big Community Flower and Garden Show, held on Saturday, May 26 at the Cobble Hill hall and fairgrounds, attracting gardeners from across the south Cowichan area.

 

Deer-resistant plants are popular with Cowichan Valley gardeners. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Succulents offer an attractive diversion for many gardeners at the flower show at Cobble Hill May 26. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Strawberry plants and more: all ready for spring planting. Lots to choose from at the flower show and sale. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Previous story
After Hammy, another deer netted on the North Coast

Just Posted

Breaking: Liberal government to buy Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5B

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says Canada is going to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and all of Kinder Morgan Canada’s core assets for $4.5 billion.

Drivesmart column: Is your trailer safe for the summer season?

A lot can happen to a trailer while it sits idle waiting to be useful again.

VIDEO: Community flower and garden show attracts gardeners from across Cowichan

With

Historic lawn tennis club holding free day

South Cowichan Lawn Tennis Club invites the community out on June 2

Cord in water almost leads to double drowning

The two received a shock from the cord touching the water, and they panicked

Trans Mountain politics run deep

Project poses major federal and provincial implications

Coming up in Cowichan: Government, cannabis and food on the agenda

Local Government Awareness Week, May 20-26

Most B.C. minimum wage earners ‘aren’t poor’

Four out of five live with parents or a higher-wage earner

Golden Knights top Capitals 6-4 in wild Game 1 of Stanley Cup final

Game 2 goes Wednesday in Vegas before the best-of-seven series switches to Washington for Games 3 and 4.

Canadian Denis Shapovalov advances to second round at French Open

The Canadian teen, seeded 24th, defeated John Millman of Australia 7-5, 6-4, 6-2 in a first-round match on Tuesday.

Truck carrying glass crashes on Island highway

Two people taken to hospital after single-vehicle crash Monday in Nanaimo near Cedar Road

Leaked audit suggests rules to protect caribou ignored by oil and gas industry

Leaked audit suggests B.C. environment rules for energy industry being ignored

‘We are sorry:’ Alberta premier formally apologizes to ’60s Scoop survivors

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley apologizes to survivors and families of the Sixties Scoop in Edmonton on Monday

Canada men’s basketball to play China in B.C. next month

Inaugural Pacific Rim Basketball Classic to help prepare team for FIFA Basketball World Cup 2019

Most Read