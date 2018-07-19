VIDEO: Come out and support Cops for Cancer at a BBQ at Country Grocer July 28

Tour de Rock always gets a warm welcome in Lake Cowichan, and this is just another way to help

Tour de Rock get a riotous welcome from the children at Palsson Elementary School in 2017. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette file)

Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock is holding a barbecue at Lake Cowichan’s Country Grocer store on Saturday, July 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All proceeds go towards pediatric cancer care and Camp Goodtimes — a special summer camp for children and families affected by cancer.

Every year during the Tour de Rock ride, young people who have attended Camp Goodtimes share with the crowds how much they have enjoyed the experience of being able to attend camp with others who have similar experiences. Families also say how grateful they are that their child can get this opportunity to share a right-of-passage for many of their schoolmates: going to summer camp.

Lake Cowichan traditionally gives a very warm welcome to the riders when the Tour de Rock comes to town in the fall. This is an additional chance to come out and show your support.

If you need more information, contact Rachel Zalinko at 250-932-3992.

You can learn more about Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock at https://www.tourderock.ca/