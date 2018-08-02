Amanda Nixon sings her way to $200 in prize money at Duncan Has Talent on Friday, July 27. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

VIDEO: Amanda Nixon takes second place, and $200, at Duncan Has Talent

Presenting two fine songs, Nixon wows judges and crowd in ‘Originals’ competition

Cowichan Lake songbird, Amanda Nixon, sang her way into the hearts of the Duncan Has Talent judges and the crowd at Charles Hoey Park Friday, July 27, finishing second and taking home a prize of $200.

The competition that evening was a face-off among songwriters, those brave folks that stand up in front of a crowd and perform their own compositions, often baring their souls for all the world to hear.

Even emcee John Falkner was wiping his eyes after Nixon performed the moving tribute she wrote following her mother’s death. The song remembered the colourful little details that will now forever be embroidered into the tapestry of her own life.

There were only three entries in the competition this year, but that gave the judges — Laura Cardriver, Lauri Schmidt, and Robyn Fortunat — a great opportunity to work closely with the contestants. In Duncan Has Talent, mentorship from the judges plays a strong role, and actually influences who wins at the finals.

This is Nixon’s second time at Duncan Has Talent, and this year, judges praised her warm voice and her ability to handle deep subjects in her songs.

First place, and $300, went to James Meyer, and third place, and $100, went to Naomi Davies. The prize money is supplied by the Duncan Lions Club and their Sassy Lion Thrift Store, with the aim of encouraging young performers.

Previous story
Miracle Treat Day returns Aug. 9 in support of BC Children’s Hospital

Just Posted

VIDEO: Amanda Nixon takes second place, and $200, at Duncan Has Talent

Presenting two fine songs, Nixon wows judges and crowd in ‘Originals’ competition

Mary Lowther column: Array of crops that give you protein boost

With planning we can supply the family with high quality protein during the whole growing season.

VIDEO: Conservation officers get about 100 calls a year from Lake Cowichan

Bears are the main reason Lakers call, and BC Conservation officers want local action

Business notes: Duncan’s Dairy Queen has new owners

Partners Graham Nice and Travis Berthiaume took over the franchise

Shawnigan Lake to keep RCMP detachment; no full amalgamation with North Cowichan/Duncan planned

Proposal for a fully amagamated detachment not moving forward

Safe-proof your home and avoid vacation becoming ‘open season’ for burglars

Crime Stoppers offers tips on ensuring home security while away B.C. Day long weekend

Breaking: RCMP close street as man barricades himself in Kamloops Denny’s

Kamloops Mounties close 500-block of Columbia Street; person barricaded in business.

Ontario paramedics charged in 2017 death of Good Samaritan

Yosif Al-Hasnawi was shot after he tried to help an older man who was being accosted by two men outside his mosque.

Wildfires scorching homes, land – and California’s budget

More than 13,000 firefighters are battling fires with the help of crews from as far away as Florida.

Tesla burns $739.5 million in cash on way to record 2Q loss

Tesla’s second-quarter revenue should grow by more than $1 billion as it delivered more Model 3 electric cars.

White House: Trump’s tweet about Russia probe was an opinion

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders scrambled to explain that Trump’s tweet Wednesday was “not an order”.

Day after plane crash escape in Mexico, survivors resume travel

Authorities said there were no fatalities among the 97 passengers and four crew members aboard the Embraer 190 jet that crashed Tuesday.

Hundreds turn to ICBC after Kootenay acid spill damages cars

Undercarriages, frames and suspensions are being examined for signs of sulfuric acid contamination

VIDEO: B.C. wildfire crews paying close attention to storms in next 48 hours

B.C. was hit with lightning on Tuesday night, sparking 132 new wildfires within 24 hours

Most Read