VIDEO: Amanda Nixon takes second place, and $200, at Duncan Has Talent

Amanda Nixon sings her way to $200 in prize money at Duncan Has Talent on Friday, July 27. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Cowichan Lake songbird, Amanda Nixon, sang her way into the hearts of the Duncan Has Talent judges and the crowd at Charles Hoey Park Friday, July 27, finishing second and taking home a prize of $200.

The competition that evening was a face-off among songwriters, those brave folks that stand up in front of a crowd and perform their own compositions, often baring their souls for all the world to hear.

Even emcee John Falkner was wiping his eyes after Nixon performed the moving tribute she wrote following her mother’s death. The song remembered the colourful little details that will now forever be embroidered into the tapestry of her own life.

There were only three entries in the competition this year, but that gave the judges — Laura Cardriver, Lauri Schmidt, and Robyn Fortunat — a great opportunity to work closely with the contestants. In Duncan Has Talent, mentorship from the judges plays a strong role, and actually influences who wins at the finals.

This is Nixon’s second time at Duncan Has Talent, and this year, judges praised her warm voice and her ability to handle deep subjects in her songs.

First place, and $300, went to James Meyer, and third place, and $100, went to Naomi Davies. The prize money is supplied by the Duncan Lions Club and their Sassy Lion Thrift Store, with the aim of encouraging young performers.