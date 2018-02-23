VIDEO: $1,600 will boost new Sundrops Centre

The Clements Centre is delighted to be able to move one of its programs back to its former site

Dominic Rockall, executive director of the Clements Centre, joins Macreena Saunders of Coast Capital Insurance, Leslie Welin, chair of the Clements Centre board, and Dana Leonard of Coast Capital Insurance in the happy presentation of the cheque following a tour around the bright room prepared for the first program at the Banks Street site. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The Clements Centre’s new Sundrops Centre for Child Development recently received more than $1,600 from Coast Capital Insurance.

It’s a special boost as Sundrops is just starting to settle into their new home on Banks Street (the former Island Oak High School location).

“We’re hoping the create a child development centre that can be used both by the neighbourhood as well as the 500 families that utilize Sundrops now for their children that are born with developmental delays and difficulties,” Linda Roseneck, of the Clements Centre, said.

Did she say 500 families? That seems like a lot.

“It is, and as the number of births increase, which are certainly on the rise in the Cowichan district, that means as well that the requirement and need for the centre increases as well.”

Plans for the property include making it into a modern facility but also to make it child-friendly, she said.

“We want accessible playgrounds for our children because handicapped programs are dear to our hearts and something we really like to focus on. In the front area, we’re looking forward to building a brand new play structure that will have a wheelchair accessible swing for kids as well as a basketball net and court.

“That will mean that neighbourhood kids will be able to utilize this property as they have for years when it was Island Oak. That was a special request. Because we had to take down a number of trees, we’re also looking at planting trees and vegetation so it is a very children-friendly as well as nature friendly location.”

The former trees had to come down.

“They were leaning over and causing damage to our roof and if we want to go up two floors – it’s our intention to build a 14,000 to 15,000 square foot building – we had to remove the trees for access for that. We got the approval from the neighbourhood folks next door to be able to do that but it’s always a shame to see us cut down trees.

“And, of course, with us being concerned with children, trees are also important to them.”

The response from the neighbourhood to the Clements Centre’s plans for the site has been good.

“Many of them have utilized our services at one time or another for children or grandchildren so they were thrilled to see us come back,” Roseneck said.

“We originally owned this building back in the 1970s. It was our kids place. It was an area where we had daycare as well as child development services. We sold it. Island Oak had it for a number of years and then we’ve bought it back. It’s the ideal location being a residential area.”

The money for the donation came from Coast Capital Insurance, and Macreena Saunders was happy to explain how it was raised when she brought in the big cheque for $1,630.50.

“Western Financial Group has a special program every year called support the cause where if we make our goal, they will match what we’ve done. So, there was $560 for that and then we also fundraise throughout the year selling chocolates, doing paint nights, we’ve done book sales, all kinds of stuff throughout the year and Western also matches what we’ve been able to fundraise. That meant an additional $1,100 that we were able to provide. And we’ve picked the Clements Centre for our donation.”



lexi.bainas@cowichanvalleycitizen.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter