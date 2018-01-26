(Healthshows.ca/PVEventsInc)

Victoria Health Show this weekend

Dozens of exhibitors will showcase the latest trends in physical fitness and healthy nutrition

Vancouver Island’s largest health expo is taking place this weekend in Victoria.

The two-day consumer event at Pearkes Recreation Centre is for all kinds of health conscious individuals looking to achieve a better lifestyle through fitness, nutrition and therapy.

Guest speakers will energize the crowd on topics as diverse as waking up and feeling amazing, healthy fats, hormones, optimizing your immune system, staying healthy, embracing aging and more.

Dozens of exhibitors will be on hand to provide insight into the latest products and services on the market including fitness trends, food products, nutritional supplements and alternative therapies.

There will also be health products, services, demonstrations, seminars and even a Saturday fitness bootcamp led by former BC Lions player Tommy Europe, as part of his popular exercise program.

The event runs Saturday from 10-6 p.m. and Sunday from 10-5 p.m. Tickets are available here or at the door.

Previous story
Coming up in Cowichan: history, health and homelessness
Next story
Lake Cowichan paints the town red in style

Just Posted

Andrew Scheer connects with Valley supporters

Conservative leader sets sights on next election

Arbutus Ridge builds $1.5 million new marina

Old dock a leftover from Expo 1986

Cowichan Capitals miss their chance against Bulldogs

Rather than making up ground, the Caps instead lost two of the three games

Shea broadcasting the need for Heart and Stroke support

“I was losing my speech; I could walk fine but I felt really odd, like I was a little bit drunk.”

Hot dog vendor upset he can’t operate in Duncan

City’s current bylaws do not permit food trucks or food carts

Lake Cowichan paints the town red in style

Everyone, it seemed, was there, with lots of folks wearing something red for the occasion.

Victoria Health Show this weekend

Dozens of exhibitors will showcase the latest trends in physical fitness and healthy nutrition

Cowichan Coffee Time: Award winners, good reads and retirement

• Lisa Harding, the 2017 recipient of the David Williams, Q.C. and… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: history, health and homelessness

Canucks Autism Network will be hosting a free screening of Ferdinand

B.C. breaks record for number of transplant donations

More than 450 lives were saved by organ transplants in 2017, according to the Ministry of Health

Behind the news releases: Police media officer reflects on 8-year stint

MacDonald was the face of the department during times of both trauma and cheer

The count down is on to the BC Winter Games

In less than one month athletes from around the province will head to Kamloops for the BC Winter Games

B.C. man acquitted of terror charges sues provincial, federal governments

Othman Hamdan was charged in 2015 over 85 Facebook posts in which he supported some actions of Islamic State militants

VIDEO: Archeological remains discovered at B.C. park

Archeologists, White Rock, Semiahmoo First Nation studying extent of uncovered shell midden

Most Read

  • Victoria Health Show this weekend

    Dozens of exhibitors will showcase the latest trends in physical fitness and healthy nutrition

  • Lake Cowichan paints the town red in style

    Everyone, it seemed, was there, with lots of folks wearing something red for the occasion.