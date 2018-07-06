(Image provided by BCLC)

Vancouver Island man wins $500K in Lotto 6/49

And this isn’t the first time that Robert Scott, from Greater Victoria, has defied the odds

A Vancouver Island man is $500,000 richer after winning the Extra prize in the June 27 drawing from Lotto 6/49.

Sidney’s Robert Scott had already defied the odds once before in his life, after doctors told him he might never walk again following an accident in 2003.

But Scott was back on his own two feet following a year or rehabilitation and determination, and now 15 years later he beat the odds again — by winning a lottery draw estimated at one in 3.7 million.

“After my injury I was told I would be paralyzed from the neck down. But I told the doctors that I had too much to do and that I couldn’t just sit in a wheel chair,” recalled Scott.

“It was a hard year but I made a full recovery and I have been so thankful for my second chance in life. Today, this win is just icing on the cake.”

Scott bought his winning ticket at the Shell gas station in Mill Bay — located between Victoria and Duncan — and says he’ll be buying a new motor home.

“This win is going to give me the financial freedom to focus on what really matters, such as spending more quality time with my family and appreciating my health,” said Scott.

