Ultimate summer school: Duncan cadet learning to fly

Power Pilot Course cadet Robin Waldie grins with joy after his first solo flight. He is taking flying lessons at Boundary Bay with the Air Cadet Program. (Capt. A. Sargent photo)

Cadet Warrant Officer Robin Waldie, 17, from 744 Cowichan Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron in Cowichan, has his head in the clouds this summer, learning to fly in Campbell River as part of the cadet program.

He received a scholarship from the Air Cadet League of Canada which covers all his flying lessons, ground school, accommodation and travel to Boundary Bay Airport where he is receiving flying lessons from Sealand Flight.

“Ever since I joined cadets I have been interested in the aviation aspect. A lot of people in my life have doubted my ability to accomplish great things. With a lot of support from my family and friends, this opportunity means that passion and hard work pays off,” Waldie said with pride.

Waldie, who just graduated from Cowichan Secondary School, is part of a group of cadets who are housed at Annacis Island and travel each day to their flying lessons. Other groups are based in Victoria and in Comox.

The scholarship recipients had to maintain good grades at school, complete a lot of citizenship in their local community, pass a complex ground school exam and sit a selection board that would be intimidating to a seasoned adult. These are the top cadets from the hundreds in B.C. who hoped to get a scholarship this year.

By the end of the summer Waldie expects to have earned his wings and a private pilot licence.