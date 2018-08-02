Travel plans ahead for $675,000 Vancouver Island lottery winner

Collen Woods bought her ticket at a gas station in Victoria

A retiree from Greater Victoria is now able to spend more time travelling the globe, after scratching off more than half a million dollars on a Set for Life lottery ticket recently.

Colleen Woods purchased her $675,000 winning ticket at the Town Pantry on Shelbourne Street and didn’t believe it at first.

“I was at home when I scratched my ticket and realized I had won. I sat there in disbelief and wasn’t sure if it was real,” she said in a statement from the BC Lottery Commission.

Woods then validated her ticket at London Drugs to confirm she had won.

“The screen said ‘major winner’ and everyone looked at me with their jaws dropped to the ground. I was so happy; it’s something everyone dreams about!”

She plans to spend the money on travelling and is enjoying the feeling of being a lottery winner.

“I’m retired, I have been travelling, enjoying time with my friends and meeting new people,” Woods said. “I’m quite happy in my life. I am dreaming about where I should travel to next and the new experiences my journeys will take me.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Amanda Nixon takes second place, and $200, at Duncan Has Talent

Just Posted

‘Think about the firefighters’: Butt out, stay safe and obey campfire bans

About 340 of the wildfire in B.C. so far this year have been caused by people

Lacrosse donation honours former Shawnigan RCMP constable’s memory

Truckload of lacrosse equipment heading to Kugluktuk

Cowichan lacrosse product named junior A Shamrocks’ MVP

Braylon Lumb led entire BCJALL in goals and points

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP arrest 3 on counterfeit money charges

Bust made after complaints in July

UPDATED: 2 men dead, 1 in ‘serious’ condition after fatal plane crash in B.C. Lake

Float plane carrying three men crashed on Tyaughton Lake in Gold Bridge Wednesday afternoon

Safe-proof your home and avoid vacation becoming ‘open season’ for burglars

Crime Stoppers offers tips on ensuring home security while away B.C. Day long weekend

Travel plans ahead for $675,000 Vancouver Island lottery winner

Collen Woods bought her ticket at a gas station in Victoria

B.C. overdose deaths drop in June, but 100+ still dying each month

Coroner says 80% of the deaths are men, and 71% are between the ages of 30 and 59 years old

White House: Trump receives new letter from Kim Jong Un

A second meeting between Trump and Kim has not been planned at this time

Triage system for border crossers won’t be in place until late September

Crowded shelters in Montreal and Toronto could remain an issue until end of September

Financial fruit: Apple becomes 1st trillion-dollar company

Milestone marks the financial fruit of stylish technology that has redefined society

UPDATED: 2 men dead, 1 in ‘serious’ condition after fatal plane crash in B.C. Lake

Float plane carrying three men crashed on Tyaughton Lake in Gold Bridge Wednesday afternoon

B.C.-based low-cost airline to offer flights to U.S.

WestJet subsidiary Swoop to launch service from Abbotsford to Las Vegas, and more

Breaking: RCMP close street as man barricades himself in Kamloops Denny’s

Kamloops Mounties close 500-block of Columbia Street; person barricaded in business.

Most Read