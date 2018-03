Here are our favourites, what are yours?

The bright and cheery, and very early, daffodils top our list of favourite spring flowers. What are yours? (Citizen file)

The sun is shining, the temperatures are climbing and the spring colour is starting to show itself.

So, in the spirit of spring, we’re offering our Top 5 List of favourite spring flowers:

1. Daffodils

2. Crocuses

3. Tulips

4. Heather

5. Snowdrops

There are so many more that we didn’t have space to mention; what are your favourites?