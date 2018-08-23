Time to register for Lake to Lake Walk from Shawnigan to Cowichan

It’s 42.2 km of Cowichan colour and beauty, and you can raise money for charity, too

The Lake to Lake Walk & Marathon event is being held on Saturday, Sept. 8 this year, but if you want to take part, the registration deadline is Aug. 29.

This event offers the chance to walk or run 42.2 km from Shawnigan Lake to Cowichan Lake for the charity of your choice.

You’ll be traveling the Cowichan Valley Trail, an established section of “The Great Trail,” built along a former rail bed.

There are several featured highlights on the route: crossing several historic rail bridges including the Kinsol Trestle, traversing rural Cowichan countryside and experiencing the lush, green canopy of the Cowichan River Provincial Park.

You won’t be alone, either.

Encouraging participants along the way will be volunteers at strategically located rest stops to provide food and beverage recharging, access to portable toilets, and whatever basic medical attention may be needed.

The steady, gentle rising grade of the Cowichan Valley Trail from Shawnigan Lake to Cowichan Lake provides a rewarding near-wilderness challenge and experience.

It’s time to register if you’re interested. The fee is $85.

There’s a shuttle bus from the finish site to the start site at a cost of $10 per person.

The event starts at 7 a.m. sharp. No late starts are allowed, so remember to get up early!

Get the event brochure at https://www.cvrd.bc.ca/DocumentCenter/View/89022/2018-Lake-to-Lake-Walk-Marathon-Brochure?bidId=

Participants will be heading out from West Shawnigan Lake Park. At about the five kilometre point, they’ll cross the Kinsol Trestle, and Rest Stop #1. By the time they get to Glenora Trails Head Park they’re about halfway through. Then they are close to the Cowichan River for the rest of the way to Lake Cowichan, passing the 64.4 Mile Trestle, the 66 Mile Trestle, the 70.2 Mile Trestle and finally approaching their west Cowichan destination.

This year, the walkers and runners will come down the trail to Hammond Road in Lake Cowichan, then go down Cowichan Avenue to South Shore Road and then make the turn and head up to the finish site, which will be at the Cowichan Lake Sports Arena.

Organizers say they have trimmed the distance to 42.2 km, so marathon runners can accurately keep track of where they are.

Participants will receive goodie bags and there are sure to be volunteers out cheering them on when they reach South Shore Road in Lake Cowichan, sometime between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Volunteers will also offer foot soaks in Centennial Hall.

Anyone wishing to help out with anything should call Linda Backlund Blatchford directly at 250-749-6742 or on her cell at 250-709-5729.

And, the Cowichan Lake Chamber needs more volunteers for rest stop number #3 from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Glenora Trails Head Park. Contact Katherine E. Worsley at 250-749-3244 if you’re interested.