Tax return for free? Check this out

If you qualify, you can get your tax return done free of charge

You may be able to get your tax return done for free. Check it out. (Submitted)

Those with simple tax situation can get it done free

Need help doing your taxes? Get them done for you, for free.

Tax time is coming, and if you have a modest income and a simple tax situation, volunteers from the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program can do your taxes for you, for free.

The CVITP has free tax preparation clinics all across Canada, run by organizations and volunteers in communities.

Tax clinics are open to the end of April. You can also find a tax clinic with the free MyCRA web app when you select “Help with my taxes”.

Program volunteers do not file tax returns for those with complex tax situations, such as:

• individuals filing returns for deceased persons

• individuals filing for bankruptcy

• self-employed individuals

Taxpayers are reminded to bring all of their 2017 slips and receipts and a copy of their 2016 tax return and Notice of Assessment.

In Duncan, the service is offered to seniors, students, persons with disabilities, social assistance recipients, and more at Cowichan Independent Living at 103-121 First St., while the general public can take their information to Duncan United Church Tax Clinic at 246 Ingram St. and the Salvation Army Cowichan Valley at 280 Trans Canada Hwy.

