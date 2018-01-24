Dr. Larry Hannant will talk about the radical global changes following the First World War. (submitted)

Speaker: How the world changed after First World War

1917-23 saw a revolutionary transformation of the world, ending empires, creating new countries

The Cowichan Valley Arts Council is hosting a talk about the aftermath of the First World War. The event is on Thursday, Jan. 25 at noon.

Titled “Revolutionary Transformation: How World War I Ended”, Dr. Larry Hannant, an associate adjunct professor at the University of Victoria, will discuss the war’s aftermath from a Canadian point of view and “how 1917-23 saw a revolutionary transformation of the world, ending empires, creating new countries, setting new ideologies in motion, giving unprecedented opportunities to women and more.”

The talk takes place in the Mesachie Room at the Island Savings Centre in Duncan. Admission is by donation. For more information call 250-746-1633 or email cvartscouncil@shaw.ca

