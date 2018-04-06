Sing-along with kids a new feature at Lake Cowichan 50+ Activity Centre

It’s a new activity but it offers some quality time for seniors and kids

Singing and dancing their way through some old favourites, pre-schoolers are a delight for the lunchtime crew at the Lake Cowichan 50+ Activity Centre. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

At Lake Cowichan’s 50+ Activity Centre, there are lots of new things to enjoy these days.

One of the newest is the Monday lunchtime sing-along where seniors join a group of pre-schoolers and their parents and grandparents to sing happy songs like ‘You Are My Sunshine’ and ‘My ABCs’ other favourites.