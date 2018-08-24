River cleanup and bottle drive big success for Cowichan Lake and River stewards and friends

The annual cleanup of the upper Cowichan River saw volunteers active on, under, and alongside the water on Saturday, Aug. 18 at Lake Cowichan.

There was less to pick up this year. In fact, every year, the amount of garbage seems to decrease: a tribute to the efforts of the Cowichan Lake and River Stewardship Society and other enthusiasts.

Lots of folks came out to help, including a group from Cowichan Search & Rescue, and a number of divers and snorkelers, who worked in connection with a variety of watercraft. After the event, there were plenty of comments on Facebook, praising the hard work, such as “The CLRSS is a great group of local citizens. They ‘Walk the Talk’!”, “Awesome Job”.

A cleanup of the lower river is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 26, headquartered at the Siem Lelum complex in Duncan.

A snorkeler checks the bottom of the upper Cowichan River during Clean-up Day at Lake Cowichan. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Divers and snorkelers enjoy a morning dip in the clear waters of the upper Cowichan River as they look for garbage on the riverbottom during the annual cleanup held Saturday, Aug. 18. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

The upper Cowichan River is quiet early Saturday morning before the tubers start floating by, a perfect time for a diver to search the bottom for garbage. (Lexi Bainas/citizen)

A paddleboarder checks near a dock for garbage during the annual river cleanup day in Lake Cowichan. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

A group of young people plan their cleanup work on the Cowichan River Saturday, Aug. 18 in Lake Cowichan. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Members of Cowichan Search and Rescue head out to help in the cleanup of the upper Cowichan River on Aug. 18. (Lexi Bainas/citizen)

All ages take to the water to help clean up the heritage Cowichan River on Saturday, Aug. 18. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

On shore and in the water, the annual cleanup effort at Lake Cowichan has room for every kind of volunteer. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Swimming the upper Cowichan River when the colours of the green shore and the blue sky are reflectling together, is like being part of a living work of art. (Lake Cowichan/Gazette)