Q of A celebrates National Indigenous Day with Potlatch

By Victoria Robinson

Queen of Angels Catholic School hosted their first Potlatch on Wednesday, June 13 to recognize National Indigenous Day and to pass the “Paddle of Leadership” from the Grade 9 class to the Grade 8 class.

This special event was well attended by Elders and other dignitaries from Cowichan Tribes and the Diocese of Victoria.

Students were led through the traditional ceremony with the help of Jonathan Joe, Meryl Seymour, Fred George, Luke Johnny, and Lawrence Joe.

Drummers and singers from the Tzinquaw Dancers were a highlight of the event as they sang for the Grade 3 students who performed several traditional dances. Wayne Charlie, Philomena Williams, and Myra Charlie were key speakers.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Queen of Angels students enjoy a traditional Potlatch in Duncan to celebrate National Indigenous Day. (submitted)

Drumming and dancing were part of the experience of a traditional Potlatch for Queen of Angels students. (submitted)

Queen of Angels students enjoy a traditional Potlatch in Duncan to celebrate National Indigenous Day. (submitted)