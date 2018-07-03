Q of A celebrates National Indigenous Day with Potlatch

By Victoria Robinson

Queen of Angels Catholic School hosted their first Potlatch on Wednesday, June 13 to recognize National Indigenous Day and to pass the “Paddle of Leadership” from the Grade 9 class to the Grade 8 class.

This special event was well attended by Elders and other dignitaries from Cowichan Tribes and the Diocese of Victoria.

Students were led through the traditional ceremony with the help of Jonathan Joe, Meryl Seymour, Fred George, Luke Johnny, and Lawrence Joe.

Drummers and singers from the Tzinquaw Dancers were a highlight of the event as they sang for the Grade 3 students who performed several traditional dances. Wayne Charlie, Philomena Williams, and Myra Charlie were key speakers.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

 

Queen of Angels students enjoy a traditional Potlatch in Duncan to celebrate National Indigenous Day. (submitted)

Drumming and dancing were part of the experience of a traditional Potlatch for Queen of Angels students. (submitted)

Queen of Angels students enjoy a traditional Potlatch in Duncan to celebrate National Indigenous Day. (submitted)

A traditional Potlatch brought cultures together at Queen of Angels School in Duncan on National Indigenous Day. (submitted)

Previous story
Lake Flashback: Stories still resonating at the Lake

Just Posted

Not enough communication from North Cowichan on affordable housing project, says neighbour

Claims North Cowichan not keeping neighbours informed

Q of A celebrates National Indigenous Day with Potlatch

This special event was well attended by Elders and other dignitaries

Furstenau talks issues in North Cowichan

Water, environment and poverty among concerns of Cowichan Valley’s MLA

North Cowichan looks to amend pot bylaw before legalization

Public hearing set for July 18

More service, higher fares for Cowichan Valley transit riders

Cowichan Valley bus riders will benefit from 1,500 more hours of service

Trudeau thanks Canadians for standing up for each other

As counter-tariffs begin against the U.S. Trudeau thanked residents

Coming up in Cowichan: Plant sale, Casino night kick off Canada Day weekend

Plant sale takes over the HUB Saturday The Cowichan Station Area Association… Continue reading

VIDEO: Miss BC 2018 crowned in Fort Langley

Nearly 50 people competed for the Miss BC, Mrs. BC and Miss Teen BC titles

Two men from Toronto rap scene shot dead

Smoke Dawg and Koba Prime were fatally shot Saturday evening

Lawyer with MMIW inquiry resigns, citing government interference

A lawyer for the National Inquiry has announced he’s resigned

B.C. mayor calls for more accessible taxis after woman waits three hours

A woman in a wheelchair was forced to wait three hours out in the cold and rain on Canada Day

Former Humboldt Bronco and family die in car crash

Troy Gasper and his family wereamong the six people who died in a car crash in Saskatchewan

Crews fighting wildfire west of Nanaimo Lakes

B.C. Wildfire Service lists Rush Creek fire at 10 hectares

B.C. artist killed in explosion in Cabo San Lucas

The West Kelowna woman died in an accidental gas explosion at resort

Most Read

  • Q of A celebrates National Indigenous Day with Potlatch

    This special event was well attended by Elders and other dignitaries