Many British Columbians will be buying their own flowers this Valentine’s Day. Data from 2016 shows nearly half of B.C. residents over 15 are single. (Unsplash)

More than 1.6 million singles in B.C. this Valentine’s Day

Flying solo in one of the country’s most romantic provinces

For those flying solo on the dreaded day of love, take solace in knowing you aren’t alone. Statistics Canada data from 2016 show more than 12 million single Canadians and more than 1.6 million single British Columbians.

In fact, nearly half of the 3.8 million people over 15-years-old in B.C. are single, and 28.8 per cent of homes in B.C. are occupied by only one person.

But even with all those singles, romance is far from dead.

More than $7.2 billion worth of wine was sold across the country between April 2016 and April 2017 – with red wine accounting for 53.4 per cent of total wine sales.

And in 2017, B.C. brought in 15.2 per cent of the country’s movie theatre revenue.

Not to mention Victoria, the province’s capitol, has been named the most romantic city in Canada for six years straight.

Victoria was only one of seven B.C. cities to make the top 20 list in 2019, based on sales of romance novels, romantic comedies, relationship books, jewellery and sexual wellness products.

North Vancouver, Kelowna, Courtenay, Vancouver, Langley and Port Coquitlam all had spots as the top cities for romance across the nation.

RELATED: Victoria named most romantic city by Amazon Canada

All in all, those celebrating Valentine’s Day without a significant other should be happy to note that, there really are a number of fish in the B.C. sea.

RELATED: Love on borrowed time: Cancer patients find romance despite terminal prognosis


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Coming up in Cowichan: Garry Oak Marathon is back

Just Posted

Back to school for Vancouver Island’s snow-covered kids, more snow coming

All school districts in business this morning but officials warn another 5-10 centimetres today

Solving parrot’s feather infestation in North Cowichan will be difficult, costly

Invasive species choking Somenos Creek

Business notes: Building relationships key in business and life

A couple of weeks ago I had the opportunity of speaking to Networking for Non-Profits Cowichan.

Third-period lead disappears as Caps lose to Grizzlies

Up 4-2, Cowichan ends up falling 6-4

Shawnigan, Rugby Canada strengthen partnership

Memorandum of understanding will benefit community, school says

How much do you really know about love, romance and Valentine’s Day?

Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test

Coming up in Cowichan: Garry Oak Marathon is back

Conservation workshop part of Garry Oak Meadow Marathon The Garry Oak Meadow… Continue reading

B.C. couple wins $5 million Lotto 6/49 jacpot

Port Alberni husband and wife plan to put money aside for children and grandchildren

B.C.’s private power experiment showing up as big charge to hydro bills

NDP tracks B.C. Liberal donations while long-term contracts signed

NASA rover finally bites the dust on Mars after 15 years

In the end, Opportunity outlived its twin by eight years

Another snowy blast of winter due to arrive along B.C.’s south coast

Environment Canada says five to 10 centimetres of snow is expected

Year after Parkland school shooting massacre, 17 victims remembered

14 students and three staff were killed

Ducks shut down Canucks 1-0 in Murray’s coaching debut

Vancouver has dropped four straight road games

BC Hydro forced to misspend billions on private energy contracts, report says

Previous government pressured it to buy too much of the wrong energy at inflated prices, report says

Most Read