Firefighters get together and remember why they’re participating. (Submitted)

Mesachie Lake tourney celebrates 40 years of fun and fundraising for MD

It all started years ago, but now they’re aiming for a million dollars raised for muscular dystrophy

By Cathy King

Firefighters are local heroes who help generate revenue and raise awareness about neuromuscular disorders and the need for funding to support Muscular Dystrophy Canada’s programs and services. These local heroes continue to answer Muscular Dystrophy Canada’s 911 call for assistance by continuing to raise funds and awareness to support persons with neuromuscular disorders.

Since its incorporation, Muscular Dystrophy Canada has been supported by more than 800 Fire Departments and Associations across Canada who currently raise over $3 million annually.

Firefighters are Muscular Dystrophy Canada’s largest network of supporters.

Try to imagine for a moment what it would be like to find out that one of your children has just been diagnosed with a life altering and life threatening disorder.

Well that is exactly what happened to not only one, but two Cowichan Valley Firefighters more than 30 years ago.

Both of these men and their families found out that their sons had been diagnosed with Muscular Dystrophy.

As any firefighter would do, their brothers and sisters in the service took immediate action.

The Mesachie Lake Fire Department Softball Tournament and Auction, which had been started a couple years earlier as a fundraising event for firefighting equipment, now took a dramatic shift in focus. Thus began a long history of raising funds for Muscular Dystrophy Canada and supporting clients and their families living with neuromuscular disorders. This has led to our clients living longer and more independent lives.

The Mesachie Group is made up of firefighters representing nine departments from Ladysmith to Langford. The event is attended by over 75 firefighters and an additional 100-plus people.

The Annual Mesachie Lake Slow Pitch Tournament and Auction has raised an astounding $878,243 for those living with neuromuscular disorders over the last 39 years and has its sights set on reaching our next goal of $1 million. We cannot do it without you!

We welcome your support in celebrating the 40th Annual Mesachie Lake Ball Tournament this year!

We welcome you and your family to attend this event in any capacity you can, including the amazing live auction and beer gardens on Saturday, June 16.

The event includes golf at March Meadows starting at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, June 15, followed on Saturday, June 16, by the opening ceremony and auction starting at 1 p.m. at Mesachie Lake Hall. There’s also a dinner and dance there at 6 p.m. that day.

We know that not everyone can attend this outstanding 40th year so we also welcome your support here: https://muscle.akaraisin.com/Donation/Event/Home.aspx?seid=17174&mid=8&Lang=en-CA in our efforts to make it the biggest and best year thus far.

Cathy King is a Mesachie Group committee member, secretary, and supporter.

 

Walking long distances in turnout gear is another way firefighters have raised money for the Mesachie Group. (Gazette file)

Previous story
VIDEO: Sun shines on colourful Cowichan Lake Days parade

Just Posted

Mesachie Lake tourney celebrates 40 years of fun and fundraising for MD

It all started years ago, but now they’re aiming for a million dollars raised for muscular dystrophy

Doyle brothers to climb for Canada at Youth Worlds

Cowichan Valley climbers already boast international experience

Mary Lowther column: Protect those peppers

Today Chile’s seed exports rank fifth in the world and we are among their lucky beneficiaries.

Protecting bears a public duty, conservation officer says

“It’s definitely scary,” she said with a chuckle. “I’m used to the cute little deer in the yard.”

Business notes: Thrift Town moves to new location

The main reason is because the thrift store had outgrown its old, smaller location.

TV host Jillian Harris says B.C. cab refused to give her ride

The Love It or List It show host asks why B.C. still doesn’t have ridesharing

B.C. public service union settlement first of many

Three-year deal with BCGEU includes 2% annual wage increases

Groups want probe into Vancouver police carding

B.C.’s police complaints commissioner asked to investigate allegations of racial profiling

Vancouver Island woman finds used syringe in her returned stolen car

Syringes, bags of clothing, tools and other debris left behind by thieves who stole car

Ottawa orders probe into big telecom’s sales practices

Minister Navdeep Bains says he wants a public inquiry

New York sues Trump over use of charitable foundation

NY attorney general alleges president used foundation’s money to settle his business disputes

Daredevil raccoon vaults to internet stardom

Critter’s high-rise exploits on Minnesota office tower captivates social media

BALONEY METER: Would home cultivation of pot displace black market?

The bill would allow individuals to grow up to four marijuana plants per dwelling for personal use

UPDATED: Vancouver International Airport to get $9B expansion

The funds will cover more than 75 projects and upgrades during a 20-year span

Most Read

  • VIDEO: Sun shines on colourful Cowichan Lake Days parade

    Pipes and drums, colourful floats, Lady of the Lake candidates: the parade has it all

  • Mesachie Lake tourney celebrates 40 years of fun and fundraising for MD

    It all started years ago, but now they’re aiming for a million dollars raised for muscular dystrophy