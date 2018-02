Youngsters watch maple sap boil down to sweet syrup during at the BC Forest Discovery Centre’s Bigleaf Maple Syrup Festival. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen

A record 2,010 people attended the Bigleaf Maple Syrup Festival at Duncan’s BC Forest Discovery Centre last weekend.

Patrons of the annual festival enjoyed 358 pulled-pork sandwiches, 978 tree-tapping tours, and 1,200 free cups of maple tea, as well as the usual FDC activities like train rides.