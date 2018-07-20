Lexi Bainas column: Kudos for Gregg Perry, plus runway fashion

Gregg Perry, one of the original performers at this Calgary Stampede spectacular, was invited back to join the 50th anniversary fun this year. (Submitted)

Those lively folks over at Adagé Studio are congratulating “our very own acting director, Gregg Perry, on being recognized in the Calgary Stampede’s Grandstand 50th anniversary show. Gregg was part of the original show and was invited to come back to be a part of this amazing anniversary production. Congratulations Gregg on all of your achievements!”

Hear, hear!

***

Maria Korsman from the Cowichan Valley Needlearts Guild has reminded me that the group’s 20th anniversary show closes at the Portals gallery on July 20.

“We are a small non-profit group with members from Shawnigan Lake to Ladysmith to Lake Cowichan. We are part of The Embroiders’ Association of Canada whose aim is to preserve traditional techniques and to promote new challenges in the art of embroidery. We meet twice a month from September to June. We assist the Cowichan Exhibition with the hand needlework section of the fall fair as one of our contributions to the community,” she says.

So make tracks and see it. What? Are you still here?

***

John Morrison, a retired naval officer living in Mill Bay, has just penned a novel entitled Kurofune: the Black Ships about the Second World War in the Pacific.

Kurofune is the Japanese word meaning black ships. The book is published through Amazon and Kindle and is also available at some storefront bookstores.

“It is my first crack at writing a novel and I am very proud of the fact,” he says. More information about this book can be found at: http://shakeyjay.ca/kurofuni-the-black-ships-a-novel-of-world-war-ii/

Or if you are not comfortable opening the link you can find information about this book by going to Amazon.com or Amazon.ca and typing in Kurofune: ‘The Black Ships’ in the search bar.”

***

A fascinating set of musical workshops is coming to the Trillium Centre at Glenora Farm from Aug. 3-5.

Swiss anthroposophical musician and lecturer, Gotthard Killian will lead this three-day “Musica Humana Workshop: musical breathing for young and old.”

It’s a unique weekend, which includes a free lecture, a by-donation family concert for anyone age seven and over, and a two-session workshop on lyre-making.

I don’t know about you, but I was intrigued to learn that the Friday lecture is on the subject of musical dreaming by children and something called “soul transformation” but when that is followed by a Saturday spent making lyres and then listening to a flute and cello concert with music by Debussy, Kodaly, Bach and featuring Russian songs, I can already hear those musical vibes.

On Sunday, the lyre-making group completes their work “at the river”, which is a dreamy idea, bringing us back to the beginning.

The cost of the lyre materials is $130 for a small lyre. For registration, call 250-710-4514.

***

It was a sizzling 38 C in downtown Duncan early Saturday evening, with some of the heat coming from the catwalk as local businesses showed their style in the annual Duncan Day Fashion Show.

Yes, while the audience crowded into every available shady spot to watch the show, the clothes were well up to the weather.

Pretty T-shirts, comfortable shorts, breezy dresses, crisp shifts, and great summer shoes: they were all there, along with entries like kids in costumes to add to the fun.