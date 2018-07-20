Gregg Perry, one of the original performers at this Calgary Stampede spectacular, was invited back to join the 50th anniversary fun this year. (Submitted)

Lexi Bainas column: Kudos for Gregg Perry, plus runway fashion

We’ve got needlework, dreaming music, World War Two, lyre-making, and the fashion show

Those lively folks over at Adagé Studio are congratulating “our very own acting director, Gregg Perry, on being recognized in the Calgary Stampede’s Grandstand 50th anniversary show. Gregg was part of the original show and was invited to come back to be a part of this amazing anniversary production. Congratulations Gregg on all of your achievements!”

Hear, hear!

***

Maria Korsman from the Cowichan Valley Needlearts Guild has reminded me that the group’s 20th anniversary show closes at the Portals gallery on July 20.

“We are a small non-profit group with members from Shawnigan Lake to Ladysmith to Lake Cowichan. We are part of The Embroiders’ Association of Canada whose aim is to preserve traditional techniques and to promote new challenges in the art of embroidery. We meet twice a month from September to June. We assist the Cowichan Exhibition with the hand needlework section of the fall fair as one of our contributions to the community,” she says.

So make tracks and see it. What? Are you still here?

***

John Morrison, a retired naval officer living in Mill Bay, has just penned a novel entitled Kurofune: the Black Ships about the Second World War in the Pacific.

Kurofune is the Japanese word meaning black ships. The book is published through Amazon and Kindle and is also available at some storefront bookstores.

“It is my first crack at writing a novel and I am very proud of the fact,” he says. More information about this book can be found at: http://shakeyjay.ca/kurofuni-the-black-ships-a-novel-of-world-war-ii/

Or if you are not comfortable opening the link you can find information about this book by going to Amazon.com or Amazon.ca and typing in Kurofune: ‘The Black Ships’ in the search bar.”

***

A fascinating set of musical workshops is coming to the Trillium Centre at Glenora Farm from Aug. 3-5.

Swiss anthroposophical musician and lecturer, Gotthard Killian will lead this three-day “Musica Humana Workshop: musical breathing for young and old.”

It’s a unique weekend, which includes a free lecture, a by-donation family concert for anyone age seven and over, and a two-session workshop on lyre-making.

I don’t know about you, but I was intrigued to learn that the Friday lecture is on the subject of musical dreaming by children and something called “soul transformation” but when that is followed by a Saturday spent making lyres and then listening to a flute and cello concert with music by Debussy, Kodaly, Bach and featuring Russian songs, I can already hear those musical vibes.

On Sunday, the lyre-making group completes their work “at the river”, which is a dreamy idea, bringing us back to the beginning.

The cost of the lyre materials is $130 for a small lyre. For registration, call 250-710-4514.

***

It was a sizzling 38 C in downtown Duncan early Saturday evening, with some of the heat coming from the catwalk as local businesses showed their style in the annual Duncan Day Fashion Show.

Yes, while the audience crowded into every available shady spot to watch the show, the clothes were well up to the weather.

Pretty T-shirts, comfortable shorts, breezy dresses, crisp shifts, and great summer shoes: they were all there, along with entries like kids in costumes to add to the fun.

Previous story
Lake Flashback: Hometown Hydro, diesel spill saga, reminder that railway crossings can be hazardous

Just Posted

High bacteria count leads to two North Cowichan beach advisories

Island Health has issued beach advisories for two North Cowichan beaches. Maple… Continue reading

Lexi Bainas column: Kudos for Gregg Perry, plus runway fashion

We’ve got needlework, dreaming music, World War Two, lyre-making, and the fashion show

Possible man overboard delays Crofton-Vesuvius ferry

Air and water earch and rescue teams called out to police incident

Pot shops will have to come to council before they set up in N. Cowichan

Council wants say in where dispensaries located

Editorial: Person-caused fires infuriating

We’ve also seen far too many cigarette ends discarded in bark mulch

Here’s what you need to know about Day 1 at the BC Games

All 18 events kick off on the track, riding ring, fields, courts and lake in the Cowichan Valley

Coming up in Cowichan: Medicine walk

Sylvester will teach participants about traditional uses for many of the plants that grow naturally

Victoria-area park sign removed after glitch redirects to porn site

Resident looking to learn more about workout equipment discovered the problem code

Special Olympic athletes take on BC Games during special anniversary

Known as the Global Day of Inclusion, July 20 marks the first Special Olympics in 1968 in Chicago

Scammers dressed as Mounties threaten to arrest senior if she doesn’t cough up cash

Pair of fraudulent officers threaten to arrest 90-year-old woman

Fundraiser to help mom of jogger detained after crossing U.S. border

Cedella Roman, 19, was held in U.S. after accidentally crossing border in South Surrey

Trump slams Federal Reserve rate hikes

Fed raised benchmark rate for a second time this year in June, and projects two more hikes to come

Okanagan Wildfires: The latest on wildfires and evacuations

A Friday morning look at the major wildfires impact the Okanagan and Similkameen.

UPDATED: 1,500 residents on evacuation alert as Peachland under state of emergency

The Mount Eneas wildfire has forced an evacuation alert of 596 properties

Most Read