Learn about fostering at Duncan sessions

The Cowichan Valley needs people to step up to provide foster homes for children and youth who can’t live with their families.

To try to boost numbers, a number of information sessions are upcoming at the Island Savings Centre in Duncan for anyone who may have an interest in becoming a foster parent.

“Imagine being taken from your home and sent to live with people you have never met. Imagine waking up one morning in a strange place, away from your friends, your school, and your neighbourhood,” invites the Foster Parent Support Services Society. “If you can imagine it, you can make a difference. Are you ready to take the next step?

“There are more than a thousand children and youth across Vancouver Island who are not able to live with their families right now. They need a temporary home, a safe haven where they can stay while they and their families heal and become strong again,” the Society describes.

There will be a lunch time session from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 10 at the library in Duncan, and two evening sessions running from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 13 and Tuesday, April 10 at the Youth Drop-in Centre.