Lake Flashback: Water, fire and high school graduation

This week around the Cowichan Lake area…

10 years ago:

From the June 18, 2008 Lake Cowichan Gazette: “Message from Lake to Cowichan Basin Forum is clear: don’t raise the weir”.

Hmmm. This is a long-running discussion. While the CVRD back then “endorsed a water management plan that didn’t include raising the weir a foot and installing pumps” there was plenty to talk about at a noisy meeting at Centennial Hall.

“Whether it was Craig Hilborne of Honeymoon Bay Resort, who said raising the weir a foot would dramatically affect him, or Bill Robertson of Mesachie Lake, who said he lost many acres of his land after the weir was put in 50 years ago, there was no support for the proposal.

“No one has the right to store water on my property without my consent,” said Robertson. “I’m a fourth generation Robertson. The sixth generation is already born, so we’re not going away.”

Further on in the story, Hazel Beech of Lake Cowichan, who has riverfront property, said that since the weir was installed there’s been a gradual build up of sediment and constant erosion. “We’re here today because we don’t want that weir raised,” said Beech. “Leave it where it is.”

25 years ago:

In the June 23, 1993 version of The Lake News, a stunning headline grabbed the eye.

“12-year-old: His home was on fire but he knew what to do”

Let’s read on.

When 12-year-old Rickey Silvey of Honeymoon Bay arrived home Sunday afternoon he found trouble.

“What I understand is that he opened the back door and he immediately saw flames and smoke,” Mara Burnstein, a friend of the family, said.

Raymond Wear, Fire Chief of the Honeymoon Bay Fire Department said they received the call from Rickey at approximately 2:30 p.m.

“He did everything right. He opened the door, found the smoke and fire, closed the door and called us,” Wear said.

“The fire had been burning for some time before it was discovered and in fact even though firemen fought the blaze for two hours they were unable to save the house, or its contents. Rickey’s parents, Inez and Tony Silvey, were in Duncan at the time, picking up their 10-year-old daughter, Sarah. The only injury reported resulting from the fire was the Silvey’s dog, who suffered severe injuries but thanks to the Honeymoon Bay Fire Department is alive today.”

40 years ago:

“Ninety-six students said goodbye to their high school studies, their teachers, and their school, Lake Cowichan Secondary, at the 1978 school leaving ceremony Saturday,” wrote Liz Brown in the June 21, 1978 edition of The Lake News.

(I’m sure many long-time residents will remember Liz Brown, who lived in Caycuse, and wrote a colourful column for the paper in those days. My personal memory of her is that she played doubles badminton wearing necklaces and did her graceful best while her athletic Caycuse friend Marion Zboyovsky scampered around behind her hitting most of the shots.)

Here are several exerpts from her coverage of the event.

“Teacher Rob Wilkson, board chairman Bernice Sawkins, and school principal Don Service introduced the the grads.”

“Tokens of esteem were presented to Georgina Clark, Bev Martin, and Betty Jones for their help in arranging the ceremonies. The presentations were made by Dawn Coe and Garry Bergstrom.

Many awards were received by students, including: Debbie Wall, Mark Loutet, Linda Backlund, Eva Forster, June Weber, Marilyn Rettig, Rikki Elves, Jasbar Kooner, Veda Mah, Seven Johnson, Mohan Grewal, and Tara Clarke.

“Band master Louis Biczo received a gift from the band.”