Logan Wallace, 10, gets airborne on his BMX bike Sunday afternoon at the skateboard park behind the Cowichan Lake Sports Arena in this photo from the’ Lake Cowichan Gazette’ of Feb. 27, 2008.

Lake Flashback: Mouldy school; 93 years young; food prices

Recently a student sat on a stool and it fell through the floor.

Welcome to Lake Flashback. Reporter Lexi Bainas has been combing through oldnewspaperswiththeassistance of the Kaatza Station Museum and Archives so we can jog your memory, give you that nostalgic feeling, or just a chuckle, as we take a look at what was making headlines this weekaround Cowichan Lake in years gone by.

This week around the Cowichan Lake area…

10 years ago:

“High school science room closed after floor repair workers discover mould” said the headline in the Lake Cowichan Gazette of Feb. 27, 2008.

“Dan Boudreault, superintendent of schools, said Monday morning that mould was discovered…Friday afternoon. To be on the safe side, said Boudreault, the room will be cleaned before any classes are held there.

“We have to be as transparent as possible about what’s happening,” he said. “If we try to dress it up, it won’t work with the public.”

Teacher Dave Halme, who is president of the Lake Cowichan Teachers Association, teaches math and science in the room. Recently a student sat on a stool and it fell through the floor. A piece of plywood was put over the hole.

“While repair work was underway, a WorkSafe official stopped the work because it wasn’t being done properly,” said Halme, adding, “I won’t go back in that room until the WCB says it’s safe.”

During the closure the science classes were to be held in the school theatre and the forestry class went outdoors.

“The good weather has helped,” said [school principal Jeff] Baker, who added that some physical education classes have also been held outside while A.B. Greenwell students occupied the gymnasium.

Greenwell had previously been shut down completely when mould was found there, and those elementary students were parked at Lake Cowichan Secondary School while Yount Elementary School in Youbou was prepared for them.

25 years ago:

These days, it seems that 100 is the new 30 but not many years back, anyone who managed to live past 90 years was exceptional.

Such a one was Lake Cowichan’s Joe Mrvic, who celebrated his 93 birthday on Feb. 6, 1993, and was featured with a story in The Lake News.

“No smoking, no drinking, and no chasing women,” he said, laughing, when asked the secret to his long, healthy life.

“Despite Mrvic’s age, at 93 he would put many a house wife to shame. No modern appliances, or housekeepers for Mrvic. He does all his own laundry, with no washing machine or dryer, and keeps his home spotless.

“My first job of the morning is to get up and make the bed. I dust every day, and cook all my own meals,” Mrvic says, pointing at a spotless, well maintained wood cook stove.

When Mrvic first came to Lake Cowichan, he worked as a hand faller from 1943-1949 at Meade Creek Logging, Rounds Logging, and in Youbou. Finally, Joe left forestry work and was hired by School District #66 as a custodian. He was custodian in the district until his retirement in 1968.

40 years ago:

This week, we’ll take a run around the K&R flyer inserted in The Lake News of Wednesday, Feb. 22, 1978.

What do you think? The K&R is long gone and so are some of these prices.

Cross rib roasts: $1.19 per pound; Brentwood choice frozen green peas: two pound bag: 68 cents each; Sundell frozen french fries: 3.5 lb.bag: 68 cents each; Western Family margarine, three one pound packages: $1.29; Pamper cat food, three small tins for 79 cents; emperor grapes from California: two pounds for 89 cents; jumbo lemons: three for 39 cents; Listerine toothpaste (four tubes in a bag) $1.98; Chinese vegetables for chop suey: 29 cents a pound; turkeys (10-14 lbs): 79 cents per pound; pork roasts (boneless or stuffed): $1.29 per pound; Surf detergent two kilogram box: $1.98; Babe’s fireweed honey four pound tin: $3.95; Nu-fluff fabric softener 128 ounce jug: $1.78.

Previous story
B.C. boy battles rare cancer as community rallies
Next story
Column Dig In: Peaches and nectarines make great garden additions

Just Posted

Column Dig In: Peaches and nectarines make great garden additions

The installation was tricky but we got it up and are still speaking to each other.

LMG caps off record-setting Div. 1 season

Having already clinched their fourth straight Garrison Cup as Vancouver Island Soccer… Continue reading

Lake Flashback: Mouldy school; 93 years young; food prices

Recently a student sat on a stool and it fell through the floor.

Lakers 4th at weekend tournament at Lake Cowichan arena

There were three days of exciting action as the Lakers hosted teams from Vancouver Island and beyond

Business notes: Island Home Forever store opens in Duncan on March 1

“We saw a huge opportunity in the Cowichan Valley with this location”

Put your phones away to enjoy dinner: UBC study

Researchers find smartphones actually add to the boredom when eating out with friends and family

Refunds given out for Hedley concerts

Amid sexual misconduct allegations some Hedley fans regret buying tickets

Hate daylight saving? Don’t tell Linda Larson

Liberal MLA urging out-of-riding supporters of her bill to write government and their own MLAs

Canadian air force drops raft on Florida home

A woman was injured after a raft fell from the sky and crashed through the roof of her Florida home

B.C. government asks residents for feedback on oil spill prevention plans

Environment Minister believes British Columbians have a “personal connection” with the environment

Alberta’s top court upholds injunction against drug testing of Suncor workers 2012

This ruling is considered a small victory by the union battling over testing since

Companies appeal fines in B.C. sawmill explosions that killed four workers

The owners of the Lakeland mill in Prince George and the Babine mill in Burns Lake want a review

Red dresses hanging on UBCO campus address nation wide issue

The REDress Project at UBCO focuses on the conversation about missing and murdered Indigenous women

Federal cash for sex assault support will help at rural universities: advocate

The Trudeau government says about 40 per cent of sexual assaults are reported by students

Most Read