Lake Flashback: Holding onto forest land, keeping Hudgrove rural, and cash for schools

10 years ago:
“Town pushes for forest land reserves”.
It was still a painful subject for Lake Cowichan Gazette readers in April 2008, seven years after the sawmill at Youbou closed its doors.
“The Town of Lake Cowichan will lobby Premier Gordon Campbell and his government to designate forest land reserves on private forest lands to ensure a viable forest industry in the Cowichan Lake area.
“The intent is to keep forest lands as forest lands,” said Coun. Tim McGonigle, who was a forest worker.
Mayor Jack Peake said that if private forest lands are sold it will more likely mean the loss of forest land. “If private forest land is for sale it seems to me the provincial government should have first dibs on it,” said Peake.
Steve Lorimer of TimberWest said Friday that his initial reaction to the resolution is it’s not needed. “We don’t need a forest land reserve designation because we already have the rezoning process,” said Lorimer.
25 years ago:
“Hudgrove Road: They want a say” was the headline in The Lake News of April 7, 1993.
What was it all about?
“The Hudgrove Road Committee met Sunday to discuss their concerns with the proposed Block 200 boundary expansion to the village.
“Residents say they simply want to be part of the process. They want to know what the plans are for Block 200, approximately 400 acres owned by Johel Brothers before any firm decisions are made.
“Among concerns aired, residents say they want to know how Hudgrove Road will be maintained if a proposed housing development should go through, and the effect the process will have on taxes.
“Sharon Beril, a resident living on Hudgrove Road, told The Lake News that the road was built originally the residents, and is now maintained by the Ministry of Highways.”
40 years ago:
In the March 29, 1978 edition of The Lake News we learn that the [Lake Cowichan] school board had submitted a $566,895 capital works proposal to the Ministry of Education for that year.
When you think back, that was a sizeable chunk of change in 1978, and a big piece of that budget — $256K — was to be spent on the Lake Cowichan Secondary/Stanley Gordon School sprinkler system.
But the board was tightening their belts, too.
“About $88K has been requested for the removal and renovation of windows at LCSS, Stanley Gordon, and Yount Elementary School. Trustee Dalton Smith opposed the expenditure, aimed at reducing heat loss from the schools by cutting down on the number of windows, because windowless classrooms, lit by fluorescent lights, are not a good teaching situation.
“Also included in the capital works submission was $22K for a central monitoring system for the industrial arts area at LCSS, $38,755 for minor renovations throughout the district, and $5,500 for the LCSS earth sciences course.”
However, the story concluded sadly, “It is expected that the provincial government will not approve most of the items in the submission.”