Lake Flashback: Flash back to weir worries, Borgerson banjo, and shake mill shake-up

The weir and finding secure tenure for a mill are perennial problems, but Borgy has a tale to tell

Island Shake and Shingle’s mill at Lake Cowichan was on borrowed time, readers of ‘The Lake News’ learned in February 1978.

This week around the Cowichan Lake area…

10 years ago:

A delegation that wanted to convince Cowichan Valley Regional District directors to change their minds about the weir had to go away empty handed in late February 2008.

“The high level team — which included Don McKendrick, vice-president of operations for Catalyst at Crofton, Cowichan Tribes Chief Lydia Hwitsum, Joan Hesketh, deputy minister of Environment and a Fisheries and Oceans Canada representative — called off their mission after learning four directors would be away for last Wednesday’s Cowichan Valley Regional District meeting.

“The delegation intended to try and convince the board to support raising the weir at Lake Cowichan despite the fact that very notion was voted down at a September board meeting when directors passed a motion to endorse the Cowichan Basin Water Management Plan (CBWMP) with the exception of increasing the weir or adjusting the weir operation rule curve (which refers to water storage).”

Some directors said the delegation might want to first consider talking to the community of Lake Cowichan, where the brunt of the opposition lies.

“It’ d be nicer if it was a more open meeting so everyone — not just the directors — could ask questions,” said Mill Bay area Director Mike Walker, one of the directors who voted for the amended water plan motion He said he’s willing to listen to the delegation’s fears over not raising the weir — apprehensions which include environmental concerns, worries about low river flows and decreased water quality, to name a few.

“Many who live on the lake, however, have their own concerns, not the least of which is their contention much of their property could end up under water if the weir is raised.”

25 years ago:

The legendary Canadian Dixieland banjo man, Fred (Borgy) Borgerson, told a wonderful story in The Lake News of Feb. 24, 1993.

“In the winter of 1951, after playing for a dance at Unity Hall, Lake Cowichan, I discovered my car doors were frozen shut. I returned to the hall for a kettle of hot water, leaving my instruments on the ground beside the car. I returned to see the late Oscar Branting was backing his car over my banjo! The frozen doors became quite secondary. In fact, the ensuing discussion probably did the thawing. In the end, I reluctantly agreed that Mr. Branting’s opening remarks were correct: ‘You shouldn’t have left it there in the first place.’

“This had always been been a horrible sounding instrument, which had not inspired my practice habits. For some time, I had found more satisfaction playing guitar and string bass.

“Six more years of falling timber and playing weekend dance jobs, I finally bought a Gibson banjo. I loved it. Practising became a pleasure. I have been a full time musician for the past 26 years and yes, I play a Gibson. Thanks Oscar!”

40 years ago:

“Island Shake mill to be phased out: WFI won’t grant lease” screamed the front page of The Lake News of Feb. 22, 1978 and the story was grim, too.

“Island Shake and Shingle’s Lake Cowichan mill could be closed in less than two years because the company is unable to negotiate a long-term lease with Western Forest Industries, company president Bert Rodenbush said.

“We can’t continue to operate this mill economically without a long-term lease so we’ll have to start phasing out,” he said.

“Island Shake has been leasing the mill location on a yearly basis from WFI for the past several years but the company cannot arrange financing for improvements to the mill because it does not have tenure on the property. The current lease expires next February.

“We don’t know whether they will give us another year’s extension…we haven’t been told that but what they will not do is give us a long-term lease,” Rodenbush said.

“We wrongfully assumed that as they (WFI) phase out they might be able to give us some tenure. We’re going to stay on a month-to-month basis.”



