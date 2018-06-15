LAKE FLASHBACK: Diesel leak, sewer pipe leak, and more renovations at the high school

The coliform stopped flowing quickly at the campsite but the diesel leak story went on and on

In this week’s Flashback photo, Capt. Cook gives A.B. Greenwell principal, John Clark, a seaman’s handshake during a visit to the school in June 1978. The government’s official captain enthralled youngsters with yarns about the sea and his many voyages.

Welcome to Lake Flashback. Reporter Lexi Bainas has been combing through oldnewspaperswiththeassistance of the Kaatza Station Museum and Archives so we can jog your memory, give you that nostalgic feeling, or just a chuckle, as we take a look at what was making headlines this weekaround Cowichan Lake in years gone by.

This week around the Cowichan Lake area…

10 years ago:

Concern about the Gas and Go station leaking diesel into Oliver Creek was front page news in the Lake Cowichan Gazette of June 18, 2008.

“ML A Doug Routley is trying to get an emergency meeting with Environment Minister Barry Penner to discuss the handling of the diesel leak in Lake Cowichan. Routley, who toured the site Thursday where diesel fuel from the Gas and Go service station has been leaking into Oliver Creek and an adjacent residential property, said he was shocked by what he saw.

“’It’s such a self-regulated thing we’re dealing with here,” he said. “They (ministry) should at least be able to set a deadline for it to be finished.’

“Routley said he also questions the wisdom of keeping what appears to be toxic material onsite.

“The B.C. Ministry of Environment said June 10 that the clean up at Don and Luanne Palmer’s property in Lake Cowichan, required because of the diesel leak, could be completed by the end of last week, although that hasn’t happened. Randy Alexander, manager of the ministry’s environmental protection branch on Vancouver Island, told the Palmers and others that the contractor working for gas station owner Phil Keshwani will have to clean up the property and get rid of the contamination.

“This is opened up and it’s got to be finished,” said Alexander, referring to the big hole in the Palmers’ yard that’s been there for several weeks. “He’ll replace the tanks and ensure there’s no leakage. Right now he’s got a plan to deal with this by the end of the week.”

“Alexander made the comments after he and several other Ministry of Environment employees talked with Keshwani for more than half an hour. Keshwani has hired Trow Environmental to do the work, which must be done to Ministry of Environment standards, although that doesn’t necessarily mean the ministry will monitor the work.

“We’ll rely on the consultant (contractor) and we’ll maybe do some spot checks,” said Alexander. ‘They (Trow Environmental) are very well qualified. Their professional reputation is on the line.”

The diesel fuel has also been getting into Oliver Creek, which flows under the gas station and along side the Palmers’ residence. Trow will take regular samples of the dirt and take photos of the progress to provide better documentation to the ministry. They are also laying and regularly replacing absorbent pads on Oliver Creek. The ministry isn’t sure how the contaminated soil will be dealt with. Depending on how much is contaminated, Alexander said it could either be removed or dealt with on site with the dirt piled on the gas station property, on top of impermeable material, where it will be allowed to break down naturally through what’s known as bio-remediation, which is essentially like a compost.

25 years ago:

In the Wednesday, June 16, 1993 issue of The Lake News, we discover that it would “Cost $1.366 million to finish LCSS”.

Our high school, now one of the jewels in the Cowichan Valley school district’s crown, has been renovated several times. In 1993, it still belonged to the Lake Cowichan School District #66.

Sue Kenyon wrote: “The school board has announced that phase three of LCSS renovations will begin almost immediately with a completion date set to January 1994, and a budget of $1.366 million.

Lawrence White, secretary treasurer of School District #66, told The Lake News the board just received the OK from the ministry to go ahead. Renovations will focus on creating on distinct area for practical arts, technical education, and fine arts.

White said the updating will not only include relocating these programs in one area, but will also modernizethe curriculum with computers and programs will become ‘state of the art’.

The ministry has also given this district approval to begin renovations upgrading the open area of A.B. Greenwell [Elementary School]. This work will begin, White says, this summer and should be completed by September of this year. In fact, completion date is set for Aug. 26.

40 years ago:

Back in The Lake News of June 14, 1978, there was, besides the Lake Days pictorial, a story that caught our eye, entitled “Sewer pipe leak caused cramps”.

Frankly, we’d have been surprised if it had not, if the writer meant that some doo-doo got into the water supply. Let’s read on.

“The bacteria responsible for an outbreak of gastro-intestinal illness among campers at the Honeymoon Bay Resort recently leaded from the sewage disposal unit and entered the resort water supply, according to the director of the Central Vancouver Island Health Unit.

“Dr. Peter Reynolds said the bacteria, faecal coliform, which caused vomiting and diarrhea apparently seeped into a shallow well serving the camp fresh water system.

“He said a chlorination unit has been installed at the camp.

“Shallow wells and all surface water supplies should be chlorinated just to be safe,” Reynolds said.