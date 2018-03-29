Lake Flashback: Crack cocaine, salmon, theatre apartment

Crack pipes, fish, and real estate: what do they have in common. They’re flashbacks this week.

Winter didn’t want to may way for spring in the Cowichan Lake in 2008. Here, firefighters Greg Smith and Ray Bourassa check out a bus that slid off a slippery road just west of Lake Cowichan. The force of the accident blew out the windshield but no one was seriously hurt, the Apr. 2, 2008 Gazette reported.

Welcome to Lake Flashback. Reporter Lexi Bainas has been combing through oldnewspaperswiththeassistance of the Kaatza Station Museum and Archives so we can jog your memory, give you that nostalgic feeling, or just a chuckle, as we take a look at what was making headlines this weekaround Cowichan Lake in years gone by.

This week around the Cowichan Lake area…

10 years ago:

Town council wants more information about the distribution of mouthpieces and push sticks for crack cocaine pipes before deciding whether to support such a program in Lake Cowichan.

The issue arose last week in a letter from the Vancouver Island Health Authority, which notes that nearly 70 per cent of drug users smoke crack cocaine, with many sustaining burns and contracting diseases such as hepatits C because they share the pipes.

“I first need to know just how serious the problem is in our town,” said Coun. Pat Foster. “I would certainly agree to meet with them.”

Foster suggested a meeting should also include Cowichan Lake Community Services and local organizations that deal with drug addiction.

Coun. Tim McGonigle said he agrees with the idea of trying to stop the spread of disease caused by drug huse, but he’s not sure handing out free paraphernalia is the answer.

“My concern is it may contribute to the use of drugs,” said McGonigle, who added that money for drug detox might be a better way to go.

“If you’re handing them free equipemt, are you really helping them?” wondered Mayor Jack Peake.

25 years ago:

Mayor Earle Darling was worried about salmon in March 1993.

According to The Lake News of March 31, 1993, he was trying to organize “a major meeting” that would include not only the Cowichan Lake area but also CVRD directors whose areas have waterfront property.

“He also hopes to have there representatives of affected ministries including forestry, fisheries, and municipal affairs. He told council last week that the fish need help and it is necessary to restore lost habitat for the salmon. Control must be gained not only over Cowichan Lake and River corridor but the estuary as well.

“I’m going to take the initiative,” he said. He wants to form a body which he called the Watershed Management Commission.

“It’s not going to be easy and it will take a lot of time but it’s the way to go,” he said. “If we look after the habitat, the fish will look after themselves.”

40 years ago:

The ongoing tale of the theatre that wanted to become an apartment continued in The Lake News at the end of March 1978.

Under the slightly ambiguous headline “Three strikes against theatre-apartment”, the story said “Village administrator Bill Chappell told council last week the proposal to convert the Lake Theatre to an apartment building has ‘three strikes against it’.

“Chappell said there are three areas where the proposal fails to meet requirements of the village’s zoning bylaw: parking, site coverage, and side yard width. It appears the number of units in the building will have to be reduced from 12 to eight if the proposal has any hope of gaining the approval of the municipal affairs ministry. Council was to hold a special meeting Thursday to discuss the proposal further.

“It was decided after a public hearing several weeks ago to proceed with the rezoning from commercial to residential to allow the development to go ahead.”