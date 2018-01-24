Lake Flashback: Bankruptcy, student fees, picket lines

Camp Three also known as Nitinat Camp is shown as it was in the early 1950s. It was sold to Crown Zellerbach, ‘The Lake News’ of January, 1978 said. It added, “Many of the same buildings remain today, but rail lines showing in photo were converted to roadbeds.” In 2018, everything from that camp is long gone.

This week around the Cowichan Lake area…

10 years ago:

On Jan. 23, 2008, the Lake Cowichan Gazette shared the news that “Munns Lumber files for bankruptcy protection: Mesachie Lake-based company $8 million in debt.”

It was not happy new year news for employees at the outfit, which had operated for decades under many names, going back to T.W. Mackenzie Logging, but which had been bought by a group which included former NHL hockey player Geoff Courtnall.

“A feller operator and processor for Munns Lumber says he may be forced to retire from the forest industry after last week’s bankruptcy application by the Mesachie Lake-based contractor. Jim Elliott of Honeymoon Bay, who soon turns 62, said he will have to wait and see what happens,” the story continued.

“I may just retire,” said Elliott, who had worked in the forest industry for 42 years. “It’s not the way I want it to be, but I might not have any choice.” Elliott, who said he and other Munns employees haven’t worked since Dec. 1, estimated that about one-third of the 150 Munns employees live in the Cowichan Lake area.

“Documents filed with the office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy Canada in Nanaimo on Jan. 14, [show] Munns Lumber faces what is called an assets deficiency of $7.835 million.”

25 years ago:

“Foreign students to pay $10,000 to come here” screamed The Lake News of Jan. 27, 1993.

“The school board [of Lake Cowichan’s own district at the time], at their last meeting, discussed the revamping of the international students’ program. It was decided by the board to increase the fee for international students to $10,000 and implement a rotating homestay program.

“A team of five members: Bill Birdlake, Cindy Jansen, Dalton Smith, and Pat Weaver, along with co-ordinator Marg Davis, presented…an action plan…to the board.”

Special attention was given to orienting students and keeping their stay financially viable.

“The school board and administration are faced presently with an inernational program that is costing the district money. In fact it is costing $51,184. The goal is to make it either self-supporting or ultimately to make a profit.”

40 years ago:

“BC Tel picket hits Caycuse” said the eye-catching headline in he Jan. 25, 1978 edition of The Lake News.

Apparently a picket line set up by BC Tel employees at B.C. Forest Products’ marshalling yard at Caycuse drew swift action.

“Management personnel conceded that B.C. Tel supervisory personnel would not be called in to repair telephone equipment in the company’s office while the current dispute continues.

“The picket line was set up Tuesday morning after a ‘scab’ supervisor was observed by a B.C. Tel flying squad working on company phone equipment at Caycuse during the weekend, according to Ted Toombs, a director of Local 3 of the Telecommunications Workers Union.

“Toombs told The Lake News that locked-out Tel workers returned to Caycuse Monday morning but decided not to picket at that time as it was the first day back on the job for many loggers after the Christmas shutdown and a failure to work on that day could have placed holiday pay in jeopardy.”

Further along in the story, Toombs said, “the union members are not out to hurt anyone if we can help it” but had to use everything they could to force B.C. Tel into signing an agreement.

He said the Tel workers had the backing of the IWA and the BC Federation of Labour “because we’re fighting their fight, too.”



