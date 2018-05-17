LAKE FLASBACK: Whopping village budget hike, BC Hydro blow-out, and Seniors’ Day at March Meadows

It’s all grist for the mill of small town life, and we love it

This exciting photograph from the front page of The Lake News of May 19, 1978 is a time exposure taken at the Wagner midway brought to town by the Kinsmen that spring. Although it doesn’t say so specifically, the photo was probably taken by the paper’s own Tony Kant, a noted lensman.

Welcome to Lake Flashback. Reporter Lexi Bainas has been combing through oldnewspaperswiththeassistance of the Kaatza Station Museum and Archives so we can jog your memory, give you that nostalgic feeling, or just a chuckle, as we take a look at what was making headlines this weekaround Cowichan Lake in years gone by.

This week around the Cowichan Lake area…

10 years ago:

This week, we thought we’d check out the sports pages of the Lake Cowichan Gazette. We found a report on the March Meadows Senior Mens golf results from their day, May 6, 2008.

So, who was doing well?

Top Player, Low net (0-22 Handicap) — Frank Fraser, 66; Top Player, Low net, (23 Plus Handicap) — Willian Dustow, 62; KP Winner, First Hole — George Bridges; and KP Winner, Seventh Hole — Tom Clarkson.

Daryle Proulx had two birdies on the day, while Ron Hill, Ron McGovern and Ray Perry each collected one.

Graeme Cockle, William Dustow, Henry Monti and Ray Perry all chipped in, and Rick Nott had a sandy par.

The 50/50 Winner was Lance Lingren, with $21.50, the Slogan Winner was Frank Magrin, and there was no 5 1⁄2 Hole Winner, which meant that one carried over a total of $733!

Club Captain Ray Perry commented, “41 golfers turned out May 6 for our Regular Stroke play event with pleasant Spring morning weather. Punched and sanded greens meant no counted putts (for our ongoing competition to find the best putter over the season). Our planned Mixed tournament rescheduled for May 9 depends on a good sign up by both Seniors (Ladies and Men). May 13 will be a poker team golf competition. As always Senior golfers are most welcome to come out and join the fun.”

25 years ago:

“Hydro blows home appliances — again!” screamed The Lake News of May 19, 1993.

“Electricity in Lake Cowichan was briefly on Friday evening but it was a lot worse at Skutz Falls when gusty winds were reported to have blown a tree down over a power line serving Skutz Falls. Residents reported that the sudden surge destroyed household items. Keith Christie, who operates a nursery at Highway 18 and Skutz Falls Road, said he lost nursery equipment.

“Joseph Allan, director of Area F and vice-chairman of the CVRD, who lives in Skutz Falls, is collecting reports of damage. Anyone whose appliances were damaged should get in touch with him.

“This is the third time in eight years this has happened at Skutz Falls,” he said. BC Hydro is “giving residents the run-around just as they did last time,” he reported. When they phoned, residents were to told to complain in writing to the BC Claims department.

40 years ago:

If you think people howl now about local government spending, think of the reaction to The Lake News headline of May 17, 1978 that said: “Village budget up 15.6 per cent”. A secondary headline added, “Regional district, schools take biggest jump” in an effort to mitigate the shock.

“Homeowners in Lake Cowichan can expect another increase in property taxes this year but village treasurer Bill Chappell won’t be able to determine how much that will be for some time. Chappell said the new system of taxation, based on 100 per cent of improvments instead of 75 per cent used as in past years had led to some confusion in determining what the average increase will be. He said the tax rolls have not been returned from Victoria yet.

“There’s going to be an increase because they’re paying 25 per cent more on improvements than they ever did before,” he said.

“However, once again, the bulk of the increase is because of increases in school and regional district levies. The school mill rate has been set at 54.436 mills and the regional levy is 16.436. Last year the school level was 52.1 mills and the regional levy was 14.03. The municipal levy will remain at 30 mills.”

To compare, the 2018 residential “mill rate” is 36.6.