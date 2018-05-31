Lake Days starts June 4

Greetings from the Lake Days chairman

On behalf of The Lake Days Society, we would like to welcome everyone to the 74th annual Lake Days Celebration. We are very excited for this year’s theme of “Duck Season”. All profits from Lake Days will be donated in kind to help rebuild our famous Duck Pond for the whole community to enjoy!

Lake Days wouldn’t be Lake Days without the free pancake breakfast at the Fire Hall Saturday morning, followed by the Main Street parade. After the parade come join us at the fair grounds at Saywell Park where you will find food and merchandise vendors and booths. I know you want those mini donuts! You will also find free kid activities such as two bouncy castles, sumo suits and an obstacle course! Saturday will also feature our Lady of the Lake crowning, and back by popular demand, we once again will have our logger sports.

Sunday we are pleased to be hosting Lake Days at the new ballfields at Centennial Park. We will be starting off the day with a Midget Laker baseball Double Header that starts off at 11 a.m. Also at 11 a.m. returning will be free kids games hosted by Community Services. Make sure to make it out at 1 p.m. for a special ceremony unveiling the new names of the ballfields — the ceremony will be followed by a slo-pitch game at 2 p.m. There will also be BBQ concession all day long. And don’t forget to purchase your Ducky Derby tickets before Sunday. Ducks will be launched at 1 p.m.!

I would like to take this opportunity to wish all the Lady of the Lake candidates best of luck and would like to thank Desiree Karlsen, Brooklyn Kruk and Randi Robertson for representing our community so well this past year.

The Society would also like to thank all our generous sponsors for their support. And I would personally like to thank the Lake Days Committee and all the volunteers who have put in so many hours and all the hard work in planning Lake Days. We simply couldn’t do this without the generosity and support of all our sponsors and volunteers. So thank you! For more information please visit our website cowichanlakedays.com

Dustin Mayo

Lake Days Committee Chair

Schedule of Events:

Monay, June 4

• Lady of the Lake Strawberry Tea, starts 6 p.m., Lower Centennial Hall, $2, seniors only

Wednesday, June 6

• Lady of the Lake Opportunity Night, Upper Community Hall, 6:30 p.m., admission $5

Friday, June 8

• Lady of the Lake Grand Ball, Upper Centennial Hall. Doors open 5 p.m.. Tickets available at the Footwear Centre, $35

Saturday, June 9

• 7:30 a.m. Breakfast in the Town, Lake Cowichan Fire Hall, North Shore Road, sponsored by Country Grocer and CVRD Areas ‘F’ & ‘I’, hosted by the Cowichan Lake District Chamber of Commerce

• 11 a.m. Grand Parade, South Shore Road. During the Parade, South Shore Road will be closed from Neva Road (OK Tire) through to Wellington Roadd (IDA Pharmacy)

• FREE Kids Games 12 p.m.–3:30 p.m., Saywell Park

• Bouncy Castles x2, Centennial Park

• 2 p.m. Lady of the Lake Crowning

• Beverage Garden, 12 p.m.–6 p.m., Saywell Park

• Logger Events, 1-2 p.m. and 3-4 p.m., Saywell Park

• 50/50 Draws

• Raffle Prizes

• 6 p.m., Town Steak Dinner Saturday night at the Grounds

• Obstacle Course

• Face Painting

Sunday, June 10

• 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Centennial Park, BBQ concession

• 11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Free Kids Games hosted by community services, Saywell Park

• 11 a.m. Midget Lakers Baseball Games, Centennial Park ball fields

• 1 p.m. Unveiling and plaque placement of new names of the ball fields

• 2 p.m. Slo-pitch game ball fields

• Kinsmen Ducky Derby Race – get your tickets from any Kinsmen – Duck launch 1 p.m.