Dawson Andersen, Melissa Bell, Charlotte Bingley, Stacey Brown, Melayna Buyens, Kaydence Cardinal, Phillip Conway, Damien Devlin, Liam Fawcett, Adam George, Cameron Laframboise, Andre Markolefas, Rosaline Martin, Korbyn McGonigle, Kloe McKenna, Gavin Merrick, Reid Nahirnick, Cyrus Pike, Bella Robinson, Mara-Jean Silvey, Casey Thomas, Lily Viviers, and Riley Warren have graduated from the D.A.R.E. program at Lake Cowichan School. (Photo courtesy RCMP)

Lake Cowichan’s Grade 5 D.A.R.E. class graduates

They’ve learned new life skills to take into Grade 6

With the pressures on teens getting stronger every year, the importance of the D.A.R.E. program in schools is increasing.

Const. Tyler Douglas and A/Const. Tanya Trafford held 10 hour-long sessions at Lake Cowichan School during the past school year, instructing 42 Grade 5 students.

“The D.A.R.E. program is a program designed to teach Grade 5 kids how to make smart, safe, responsible choices in every area of their lives,” Trafford said.

“They learn about bullying, handling stress, risks and consequences, resistance techniques, help networks, communication skills, and effective listen, among many other subjects.

Want to learn more about D.A.R.E.? There’s info online at http://darebc.com/

Lake Cowichan's Grade 5 D.A.R.E. class graduates

They've learned new life skills to take into Grade 6

