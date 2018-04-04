Lake Cowichan’s Easter egg hunt makes a happy return to the great outdoors.

The big field at Centennial Park wasn’t quite ready for them but Lake Cowichan children still got to enjoy the sunshine and blue sky as they hunted for Easter eggs this year.

Many kids had old-fashioned Easter baskets, but a few others brought other kinds of containers, or even backpacks to haul away their chocolate treats.

The foil-wrapped eggs were strewn all over the Little League ball diamond — quite a change from last year when poor weather forced everyone into the Cowichan Lake Sports Arena for the event. The outdoor venue was popular with attendees.

And they’re off! The littles get to start first at Lake Cowichan’s Easter egg hunt, traditionally held the day after Easter.

The wrapped eggs are easy to find on the Little League ball diamond.

Some children bring baskets but this eager boy is toting a backpack for his loot.