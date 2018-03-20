Lake Cowichan Seniors Dance draws green-clad crowd

The gang at the Lake Cowichan 50+ Activity Centre chalked up another success as they hosted a St. Patrick’s Day potluck supper and dance on Saturday, March 17.
With a groaning table full of good food, good dance music you could sing along to by Canadian Suite, and plenty of good fellowship for all the green-clad participants, the event showed again the new direction that the centre is trying to take to ensure it can continue to operate: opening its doors to a wider section of the Cowichan Lake population.
