Lake Cowichan Seniors Dance draws green-clad crowd

The gang at the Lake Cowichan 50+ Activity Centre chalked up another success as they hosted a St. Patrick’s Day potluck supper and dance on Saturday, March 17.

With a groaning table full of good food, good dance music you could sing along to by Canadian Suite, and plenty of good fellowship for all the green-clad participants, the event showed again the new direction that the centre is trying to take to ensure it can continue to operate: opening its doors to a wider section of the Cowichan Lake population.

Jeannette Rederburg and her friends are up for a great night out at the Centre. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Diana Richman and Keith Chance enjoy the opportunity to dance at the Centre’s fun night out on St. Patrick’s Day. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

It’s St. Patrick’s Day, so by not war green, says Jeannette Rederburg. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)