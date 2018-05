Girls just want to have fun, and what better reason is there to dress up than a special movie night?

Oliva Clancy, left, and Kaylin Belton get to meet Miss Royal Canadian Legion (Shian Ingram) at Lake Cowichan School’s Movie with a Princess night on May 11. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

The Lady of the Lake Society invited all young princes and princesses dressed in their royal attire to join them on Friday, May 11 at the Lake Cowichan School Theatre.

They got the chance to watch Moana with the current reigning royalty, Desiree Karlsen, Brooklynn Kruk, and Randi Robertson, as well as the 2018 candidates.

Gowned or costumed, they were ready to greet the families as they arrived.

Everyone enjoyed the show and all proceeds from donations went to the Make a Wish Foundation.