Lake Cowichan paints the town red in style

With red hockey jerseys, red sweaters and hoodies, red scarves and mittens, even red socks: everyone turned out in force to enjoy a special night at Cowichan Lake Sports Arena.

In honour of Hometown Hockey coming to the Cowichan Valley last weekend, Lake Cowichan decided to “paint the town red” and hold its own celebration.

Fun was had by all, proving again that the arena is a wonderful place just to meet friends and hang out, even if you don’t play hockey or curl yourself.

Jada Forrest, little Willie Mae Fowler, and Katherine Worsley, are all enjoying wearing red for the big night. And Willie Mae is sporting a new red hat made by Mallory Marrs. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Lake Cowichan Mayor Ross Forrest and Pastor Terry Hales are just two of the folks wearing their hockey jerseys to Paint the Town Red. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Betty Weberg Sanddar and Shelly Taylor offer tickets for free hot chocolate to anyone wearing red for the occasion. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

There’s a royal puck drop by the Lady of the Lake to start the hockey game. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Lakers score on practically their first shot of the game. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Even if you can’t skate, it’s sure fun to have a push around the ice. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

