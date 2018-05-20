Join the MS Walk at the Cowichan Sportsplex on May 27

Information and support are also available at this event

The MS Walk at the Cowichan Sportsplex is an important event that helps to spread information about MS as well as raise money. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen file)

On Sunday, May 27, the Cowichan Valley will join communities across the province, as a total of more than 3,000 participants will come together for British Columbia’s annual MS Walk to fundraise for and help change the lives of Canadians living with multiple sclerosis.

It’s a great chance to learn more about MS, too. There are participants who are directly affected by MS. You can hear their inspiring stories, and find support in your own battle with MS or help for someone in your family who is struggling with it.

Participants can choose from varying route lengths, including a wheelchair accessible route for participants using mobility aids. More information is available online at: www.mswalks.ca

Check-in time is 9:30 a.m. with the walk itself starting at 11 a.m.

So, get ready and then make your way to the Cowichan Sportsplex and do your bit to help the cause. Canada has the highest rate of MS in the world. The dollars you raise are invested in world-leading MS research and to help fund stem cell research, discover what causes MS, and advocate for accessible and low-cost treatments.