It’s time for a Spring Fling with the Cowichan Lake and District Chamber

Fun and fundraising is the name of the game at this annual event

Katherine Worsley and the 2018 Lady of the Lake candidates prepare for more fundraising fun at the Spring Fling. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

It was an evening of fun and fundraising as the Cowichan Lake Chamber of Commerce held its Spring Fling at the curling rink.

A hundred lucky folks who were able to buy a ticket got to talk to the 2017 Lady of the Lake royalty and to meet this year’s Lady of the Lake candidates, and listen to them give their first speeches, as well as checking out an exciting silent auction with widely varied items, a buffet dinner, a live auction, and more.

There were games and prizes as well, but the idea behind the event was to raise money for Chamber of Commerce programs, most notably the purchase of a trailer so the Chamber can go mobile and attend various events such as Sunfest, Lake Days, and Youbou Regatta.

Brooklyn Mann introduces the Lady of the Lake royalty and the 2018 candidates. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Miss Island Savings, Violet Argue, speaks to the crowd. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Keely MacDonald, Miss Cassy’s Coffee House, gives her speech to the crowd. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Miss Country Grocer, Amy Davis, speaks to the crowd. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Her speech finished, Brooklynn Brown, Miss Lake Cowichan Lions shares a smile with the crowd. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Desiree Karlsen, 2017 Lady of the Lake, addresses the Spring Fling crowd. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)