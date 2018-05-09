It’s broombusing time as Lake Cowichan group takes up challenge

Volunteers have started on the huge job of getting rid of broom in the Lake Cowichan area.

There’s plenty of broom growing along Highway 18 and now that it’s getting ready to bloom, it’s time to cut it down for good. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

The first few volunteers from Lake Cowichan turned out on April 29 to tackle the invasion of Scotch broom plants along Highway 18 east of town.

Lake Cowichan now has its own chapter of Broombusters, a group that has made a mark elsewhere in the Valley.

It’s time to get out and tackle the pesky plant because it’s just getting ready to bloom and if you want to rid your property of broom, this is the time to “cut broom in bloom” to stop it coming back.

Check out www.broombusters.org for more information about future broombusting, and why not consider joining the effort?