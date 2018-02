Last weekend’s west Cowichan dump is still on the ground. Are you ready for more?

By Sunday afternoon, the sun was out but it didn’t do to blink: the day was really changeable. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Lake Cowichan sidestepped most of the power outages, but didn’t miss the wild weather last weekend.

Between Saturday, Feb. 17 and Sunday, Feb. 18, five to six inches of snow fell on the area, and during the day, those who went outdoors were met by swirling winds, more snow, and then bright sunshine, followed later in the day by a deep freeze.

Who knows what else is on the way? For sure, Mother Nature is reminding everyone that February is still a winter month.