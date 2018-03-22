Huge heather sale in Cobble Hill offers unusual varities

By Elaine Scott

The Vancouver Island Heather Society is once again getting ready for its March 24 sale, so it is time to tell you about some interesting activities in the heather world.

One of the success stories in recent years is the breeding and introduction of the Gardengirls series by Kurt Kramer of Germany. Kurt has worked extensively over the years breeding heathers and many of you will know one of his most famous varieties “Kramer’s Red”, which is an Erica x darleyensis. However, his work with the Calluna hardy bud-bloomers has been outstanding.

The bud-bloomers show and keep colour from August to winter, depending on the variety. In order to market these cultivars he called them Gardengirls and registered the brand. All of these cultivars possess the highest garden suitability. Nowadays, the Gardengirls varieties (note a registered name) provide colour over a very long period of time. The foliage colour ranges from silver, green, yellow, red to blackish-green. Some bud bloomers, such as Zoe and Zeta, do not have flowers but add great foliage colour to the garden. Others provide bud colour over a long period as the buds do not fully open.

So, watch for “Golden Angie”, “Zeta”, “Zoe”, “Agnes” and “Claire” at the sale.

One other exciting introduction this year is a variety of Cassiopes. These are evergreen shrubs with nodding flowers. They are members of the Ericacea family and are native to British Columbia. They are often called “Mountain Heathers”. Cassiopes prefer a cool well drained nook in the garden with protection from the summer heat. They also appreciate a cooling mulch such as crushed shale. Growing conditions are similar to that of other heathers — acidic, moist but well drained soil. However, avoid planting them beside vigorous heaths and heathers as they will be overtaken by them. There will be six different cultivars of Cassiopes available for purchase at the March sale.

Plan to attend the March 24, annual Vancouver Island Heather Society sale at the Stu Armour Building, Cobble Hill Fairgrounds (Fisher Road). Note the slight change in venue. The sale will begin at 10 a.m. and last until noon or sold out. Experienced buyers will advise you that it is essential to get to the hall prior to the sale starting in order to get the best selection.

There will be many unusual varieties on hand including Calluna vulgaris spring tips, foliage colour and bud bloomer varieties, Daboecia and Ericas. In addition, starter kits consisting of nine plants and a planting diagram will be available. Members of the Society will be on hand to help you make your choices and members of the Victoria Master Gardener Association will be there to answer general gardening questions.

For more information on the sale and on the Vancouver Island Heather Society visit the web site at www.bcheathersociety.org

Elaine Scott is a member of the Vancouver Island Heather Society