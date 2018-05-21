Huge Flower and Garden Show still going strong after 70 years

This year the Community Flower and Garden Show will be held on Saturday, May 26

Flowers of all kinds will be on display at the Flower and Garden Show on May 26. (submitted)

By Ajay Oppelaar

More than 70 years ago, a group of dedicated garden and flower enthusiasts from Shawnigan Lake held the first annual Community Flower and Garden Show. In the spirit of community involvement and in celebration of the unique and amazing corner of the world we occupy, the Mill Bay Garden Club now continues to host this annual event held at the Cobble Hill Farmers Institute Hall.

This year the Community Flower and Garden Show will be held on Saturday, May 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The theme for this year’s show is “Garden Party” and all design entries must follow the guidelines for this year’s theme. Sixty-seven other entry categories of flower, plant and edible classes of display round out the amazing show of color collected from gardens all over the Cowichan Valley.

Last year more than 270 entries were registered. It’s a huge show!

This community event raises thousands of dollars each year for local charities and beneficiaries. It also helps support a bursary fund established by the Mill Bay Garden Club to provide financial assistance to qualifying local students entering higher education in agricultural studies.

The silent auction has dozens of items donated by club members, artisans, sponsors and local businesses. Last year’s donations ranged from a truck load of bark mulch to a beautiful vintage bird bath.

The South Cowichan Healthcare Auxiliary joins in and provides their ever popular and oh so yummy Strawberry Tea, this year with outdoor bistro seating. Bring your appetite and your charitable donations.

Also outdoors are a number of local garden based vendors, artisans, and the very popular Mill Bay Garden Club plant sale. Master gardeners will be on hand to answer questions and offer suggestions.

Entries for the judged classes will be taken on Friday, May 25 from noon to 6:30 p.m. Entry fee is 50 cents per entry with no limit on the number of entries you’d like to show in. Programs are available locally at Buckerfields, Thrifty Foods, Country Grocer, Dinter Nursery or download it from the website: www.millbaygardenclub.com

Admission is $2 for adults.