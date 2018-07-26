Hospice Cycle of Life tour hits Cowichan’s roads this weekend

It’ll be a great ride, a great way to raise money for eight hospices on Vancouver Island July 28-29

The popular Hospice Cycle of Life Tour takes more than 80 riders to Cowichan, Saanich, and Saltspring this weekend. (Submitted)

Cycle of Life Tour heads to Cowichan to raise funds for Hospice

On July 28 and 29, the sixth annual Cycle of Life Tour presented by Think Communications will take over 80 riders across the Saanich Inlet, Cowichan Valley and Salt Spring Island, in support of eight hospices on Vancouver Island: Cowichan Valley Hospice Society, Campbell River Hospice Society, Comox Valley Hospice Society, Nanaimo Community Hospice Society, Oceanside Hospice Society, Pacific Rim Hospice Society, Salt Spring Island Hospice Society, and Victoria Hospice Society.

This year, the cyclists have taken their fundraising efforts to a whole new level and have reached $150,000 raised with a week still to go. Many Cycle of Life Tour riders return year after year for the nearly 200 km scenic ride to raise funds and awareness for quality palliative care across Vancouver Island.

“I’ve experienced family members having the peace of spending their last days in hospice care. I strongly believe in supporting this,” said Mill Bay’s David Pope. This will be the 4th year that he has ridden in the Cycle of Life Tour. “Before our family needed the services of Victoria Hospice, I didn’t truly understand the real impact of hospice care. But now I do. I know the difference that hospice care can make, both to the person who is ill and to their family members.”

“It seems that each year I am holding an additional friend or family member in my heart as I ride,” says Pope. “…and my understanding of the importance of hospice care continues to grow.”

Vancouver Island hospices rely heavily on community donations and events like the Cycle of Life Tour to continue providing care and comfort for dying patients and their loved ones.

“The whole Cycle of Life Tour initiative is really gaining momentum, which is so awesome. This year the ride sold out quickly, which just goes to show how much awareness and momentum this event has created,” said Pope.

Alongside this awareness and momentum, the riders have achieved an all-time fundraising high of $150,000. Each rider raises funds by garnering pledges from family and friends as well as hosting fundraising events. Sponsors, such as Country Grocer and Think Communications, have also played a huge part in making this event a success. Thanks to this incredible community support, the 2018 Cycle of Life Tour is sure to reach their goal of keeping hospice care in motion across Vancouver Island for all who need it.

Pope has a special personal goal this year: to ride up all of the hills on Salt Spring Island, rather than dismounting on the toughest ones.

To support David Pope or his team, the Cowichan Life Cyclers visit: http://vh.convio.net/site/TR?pg=pfind&fr_id=1140

Since 2011, the Cycle of Life Tour has raised more than $500,000 for end-of-life care in communities across Vancouver Island.