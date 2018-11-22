Holiday Market at Lake Cowichan draws big crowd of shoppeers

Friends pop in together to check out the Holiday Market at Lake Cowichan’s Centennial Hall. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Great weather and a hockey tournament at the sports arena next door helped to boost numbers at the Lake Cowichan Holiday Market on Nov. 10.

Right from the opening, at 10 a.m., the stalls were busy with eager customers streaming in.

There’s plenty to see and buy at the Holiday Market at Lake Cowichan’s Centennial Hall on Nov. 10. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Every kind of craft was available at the big Holiday Fair at Lake Cowichan on Nov. 10. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)