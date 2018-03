On Saturday, March 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cobble Hill holds its annual Seedy Saturday

For many gardeners in the Cowichan Valley, there’s another sign of spring this weekend along with the change to Daylight Savings Time.

On Saturday, March 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cobble Hill holds its annual Seedy Saturday at the Cobble Hill Hall.

This year’s event, say organizers, will be bigger than ever, with three buildings of vendors to peruse, as well as a number of short seminars, including one on Mason bees.

Vendors will include Dinter Nursery, Perennial Ridge Farm and Lee Valley Tools.