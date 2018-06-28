Lake Cowichan Coun. Carolyne Austin will probably be involved in serving delicious cake at Canada Day this year at Town Square, as she was as last year’s celebrations in town. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Grab the family and head outdoors at Cowichan Lake for Canada Day fun

There’s something going on in every community around the Lake on Canada Day

Canada Day at Cowichan Lake is getting more exciting every year.

In Lake Cowichan, you and your family can celebrate July 1 at the Ts’uubaa-asatx Town Square beside the library from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The Cowichan Lake Arts Council and the Town of Lake Cowichan are hosting a Canada 151 event with music, a Happy Birthday Canada cake and lots of local artisans. Hot dogs will be for sale, too.

At Honeymoon Bay Hall, at 11 a.m., Canada Day will kick off with a traditional flag raising and singing of ‘O Canada’. Also, the community celebrates that day by naming and cheering the Honeymoon Bay Citizen of the Year, and more. And there’s cake, of course. Take the family.

Youbou’s Canada Day celebration runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Youbou Community Church.

Later, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., celebrations, entertainment, and family fun continue at Mesachie Lake Skydome Park. Last year, they had delicious food available at the concession, and two yummy Canada Day cakes, with pieces cut specially for you by the Lady of the Lake royalty. Check it out to see what organizers have come up with for 2018.

 

By early evening, it’s time to head out to the Mesachie Lake Skydome for the Cowichan Lake district-wide celebration of Canada Day, including cake served by the Lady of the Lake royalty. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Canada Day at Mesachie Lake offers family fun for all ages. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

